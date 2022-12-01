STEPHEN VAN COLLER: Why EOH is gunning for itsrights

The Spar board is in deep conflict with its franchisees and its independence is in considerable doubt, given chair Graham O'Connor’s former role as CEO
“Rights issue” is not a term shareholders like to hear, mainly because it creates a Catch-22 dilemma for them.
They have to decide whether to support the strategy of a company’s board, which often implies selling something else in an investment fund to generate cash to follow their rights and protect the existing investment. If they don’t support the rights issue and it is successful, their share will end up being significantly diluted. Investors have to weigh this up against keeping a shareholding but losing returns from the other investment that has just been sold.
The problem for existing shareholders is that rights issues are usually done at a steep discount to the prevailing share price — which creates a very investable event for potential shareholders who don’t yet have exposure to the company. The competitive tension among existing shareholders and potential shareholders for access to a good investment becomes interesting, to say the least.
The stats of recapitalisation rights issues over the past 10 years show that the average size of an issue is 48.8% of the market capitalisation of the issuing company. The highest was Lonmin, at 97.9%, and the lowest Capitec, at 12.3%. The issue price discount to the theoretical ex-rights price (Terp) on average was 23.9%. However, if you take the few issues that have taken place since 2019, the average discount to the Terp is closer to 30%.
When EOH’s lenders asked us to announce an intention to do a capital restructuring at the end of January this year, the company’s market capitalisation was about R1bn. The rights issue targeted was R500m, with BEE investment group Lebashe set to add an extra R100m to increase its strategic shareholding.
The problem with announcing a rights issue early is that the issuer potentially removes interested buyers in the market as they wait to buy the shares at a discounted price in the future. This creates what is called a share overhang, as there are theoretically more sellers than buyers of the shares. This uncertainty and imbalance in the supply and demand dynamics depress the share price until the rights issue is completed. That’s evident in EOH’s market capitalisation, now just shy of R600m.
Rights issues are undertaken to raise capital for a number of possible reasons. Funding development spend or acquisitions is one, but often it’s about restructuring a debt-laden balance sheet. In EOH’s case, our goal is to restructure our balance sheet to settle debts incurred by the previous management so we can focus on investing in future growth.
After four hard years we now have focused, lean operations, a high-quality client base and impressive, future-ready technology offerings
In all cases an investment decision must be made, especially where the rights issue proceeds are used to settle debts. In EOH’s case the rights issue proceeds will pay down current debt, which costs about 15% a year.
But one needs to be sure that the underlying business is operating efficiently and is capable of generating acceptable returns. Plugging a hole in a balance sheet without fixing the operations is not a winning strategy. It is for this reason that the EOH board waited until now to launch the offer.
As an example, in 2019 chemicals group Omnia had significant debt issues, which prompted it to launch a R2bn rights issue. Importantly, it had a clear plan and strategy set out for shareholders and underwriters, and executed it with financial discipline. Omnia is now trading at nearly three times its rights issue price, generating good profits and paying healthy dividends.
In our case, EOH has profitable cash-generative underlying businesses, a clear strategy to return to growth and maintain efficiency, and the fiscal discipline after years of restructuring and tough decision-making to execute this strategy.
We have been on a long journey at EOH developing what we believe is the best strategy for the business. Noncore and independent assets have been sold to pay down debt and focus on further developing our core offerings. Corporate governance has been a key focus for us as we have dealt with the fraud and corruption issues that the new management inherited. With a return to a decent operating profit and an accolade from chief justice Raymond Zondo about clearing up our past, the board believes EOH is an investable company again.
After four hard years we now have focused, lean operations, a high-quality client base and impressive, future-ready technology offerings, delivered by about 5,000 highly skilled employees. It is the board’s responsibility to give shareholders — the owners of EOH — the chance to decide about next steps for the business.
The fact that our partner, Lebashe Investment Group, has already committed to follow its rights and invest an extra R100m is a huge vote of confidence in our strategy, execution ability and outlook.
As a board and management, we believe a rights issue at this time is the correct path for EOH.
* Van Coller is CEO of EOH
STEPHEN VAN COLLER: Why EOH is gunning for itsrights
A rights issue can create a Catch-22 situation for existing investors in a company, but if the growth plan is sound, these cash calls can pay off handsomely
