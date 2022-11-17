JEREMY SAMPSON: South African corporates miss the marque

Implats has three broad choices in light of Northam’s final bid for RBPlat — none of them particularly easy to make
More than a century ago, John Stuart, chair of Quaker Oats in the US, exclaimed: “If this business were to be split up, I would be glad to take the brands, trademarks and goodwill, and you could have all the bricks and mortar and I would fare better than you.”
Step across time and geography to South Africa today, and the sectors that are most strongly branded are the banks, telecoms groups, and insurance and retail companies. It is no surprise that they’re also extremely competitive. Likewise fast food — especially chicken outlets, where local brands compete head to head with international ones.
Yet, curiously, South Africa has a large number of “nonbrands” in its corporate arena.
I, for one, find it surprising that more brands are not bought and sold as fashions change, strategies are adjusted, or companies run out of funds to support their array of brands. After all, as one CEO said to me, the future is about focus, focus and more focus.
Today, extensive research can prove to doubters — and doubters there still are — that strongly branded companies, or those owning strong brands, outperform the markets.
In addition, as the world recovers for the most part from the Covid pandemic, strong brands are invariably showing themselves to be more resilient, and are recovering more quickly.
In its recent report, “Why Brands Matter 2022”, London-based consultancy Brand Finance found that:
In addition to all this, it has also been proved that companies which continue to invest in their brands see long-term benefits from building and maintaining loyalty, ensuring repeat purchasing and creating the opportunity to charge a price premium.
And, over the years, brands and intangibles have played an increasingly important part in value creation. Back in 1996, global intangible assets were worth an estimated $6-trillion. That’s estimated to have increased to more than $74-trillion by 2021 — 1,145% growth over 25 years, or about 11% a year.
Brand blindspot
Interestingly, it was also back in about 1996 that the then CEO of the Institute of Directors asked me to write an article for the organisation’s magazine, Directorship, about the importance and impact brands and intangibles were making on business.
Then he added a caveat: “You cannot use the ‘b’ word [brands] because that will turn off many of my members.”
I have a sense that, in some quarters, that sentiment remains. That, at least, would explain why there’s underinvestment in so many brands — and why, when business conditions become challenging, it is brands’ budgets that are the first to be pruned.
Just last week major food producer RCL Foods trumpeted that it will be restructuring to boost returns — with no mention of any plans to grow and develop its brands.
Internationally, the experience has been quite different. I recall a California-based multinational group a few years back put values on its major brands. The exercise illustrated that, collectively, its shares were trading way below its break-up value. Its investor relations team swung into action with gusto.
More than a century ago, Stuart had the foresight to see the importance of brands. It’s something that many South African corporates are still struggling to grasp.
* Sampson is MD Brand Finance Africa
