SANISHA PACKIRISAMY: Fooled by fiscal fortune

Russia's Ukraine invasion has been a punishing affair for Russia-focused firms; now Prosus has managed to flog Avito, at a third of its pre-war valuation
Braam van Huyssteen has registered a R75.4m mortgage over Markus Jooste's Hermanus home
Untu sees sinister motive in reluctance to settle strike, but others say the union is overthinking it
After a ‘lost decade’, Johann Rupert’s investment company may just have regained its mojo. And it has done this by starting to shift most of its portfolio into unlisted fast-growing investments
In Susan Cain's new book, she sets out why embracing the duality of life is the route to happiness
Just as the economic destruction from Covid threatened to magnify SA’s already weak fiscal position, a tide of rallying commodity prices swept in to lift the country’s finances.
This allowed mines to make an outsized contribution to corporate income taxes last year. But this bonanza masked underlying fiscal imbalances that the country had failed to resolve for more than a decade — the result of a toxic mix of poor governance and anaemic growth.
Now, however, the government must resist the temptation to spend this windfall on items that yield short-term political dividends, while jeopardising SA’s long-term fiscal credibility.
Rather, sustainable economic growth depends on whether the government spends its money on investments that enhance productivity, instead of things that have a short-lived effect on the nation’s output — what we call a low fiscal multiplier.
For example, investments in public infrastructure tend to have a higher fiscal multiplier than spending on grants, wages or bailouts for parastatals.
Regrettably, in SA’s case, public capital expenditure has averaged a dismal 5.6% of GDP since 2010, while the government wage bill has gobbled up an average of 10.6% of GDP over the same period.
This is lopsided. According to the World Bank bureaucracy indicators, SA’s public sector wages are, in aggregate, 74% higher than those in the private sector — far higher than the global average of 19%. Moreover, the size of SA’s public sector, which consumes 12% of GDP, is larger than the global average of 9%.
Until now, the government has avoided a path of fiscal austerity, which would include large cuts to social expenditure, retrenchment in the public sector and regressive tax reforms. But this can’t last. The reality is that decisive fiscal spending cuts are now needed to sustainably improve SA’s finances.
The extent of fiscal discipline needed to cut the country’s debt doesn’t look politically feasible right now, what with economic growth languishing below the level of interest on that debt
This is, after all, a better approach than raising taxes. As Goldman Sachs has found, rather than tax hikes, cutting spending on consumption-related items has proved to be a superior strategy in the past 25 years to reduce the budget deficit, while preserving growth in SA.
In the short term SA can just about handle these spending pressures, thanks to the (commodity-driven) improvement in its immediate fiscal outlook. But the extent of fiscal discipline needed to cut the country’s debt doesn’t look politically feasible right now, what with economic growth languishing below the level of interest on that debt.
For instance, there has been intense political pressure to make temporary spending items — such as the social relief of distress grant, implemented to help the poorest citizens during Covid — into more permanent fixtures.
This illustrates that the government hasn’t acknowledged the real economic concessions needed to fulfil the social compact to support the poor and unemployed.
There is, obviously, nuance to this. While achieving the right balance between fiscal discipline and providing a social safety net is paramount, this comes at a cost: sacrificing fiscal space for progressive social policy interventions could dent the country’s ability to provide basic education, criminal justice, education and health-care services.
The deeper issue is that the government lacks progress on a credible strategy to raise the pace of growth above the interest rate on government debt, which imperils SA’s ability to manage its debt sustainably.
Already, bond yields are under pressure because investors expect extra government spending will be needed, which damages the credibility of the country’s fiscal plan.
These concerns are reflected in the high interest rate demanded on SA’s government bonds.
Thus far, SA has thankfully been able to avoid a funding crisis, largely due to the deep local capital markets and the relatively attractive yields on offer.
But make no mistake, our debt profile is worsening. The UN notes that between 2008 and 2019, SA slipped from the 37th to the 66th percentile of indebtedness among low- and middle-income economies.
In February this year, the National Treasury projected that SA’s debt ratio would stabilise at 75.1% in the next three fiscal years.
Yet simply relying on windfall profits from commodity prices to cushion the blow — especially in the absence of demonstrable plans to reinstate fiscal discipline — ensures that SA’s debt ratio will only keep creeping up.
It’s a vital point, since high debt can adversely affect the performance of an economy. The World Bank reports a 0.02% loss in annual real growth for an emerging market for each additional percentage point in public debt above a threshold of 64% of GDP.
So, rather than relying on a commodity boom, the better option is to implement growth-enhancing reforms to activate economic opportunities for the poor, while deregulating the economy to create a conducive environment for business to absorb labour.
Of course, government finances need to be stabilised too — in part by curtailing growth in the wage bill and finding a long-term solution for state-owned enterprises. And investor confidence must be restored in the government’s willingness and ability to implement unambiguous policies efficiently to jump-start the economy.
If all that clicks into place, then you have something of a real recipe to restore growth, which will ensure a more sustainable way to manage the country’s debt. At this point, this is more than just an economic necessity; it’s a social imperative.
* Packirisamy is an economist at Momentum Investments
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
SANISHA PACKIRISAMY: Fooled by fiscal fortune
Soaring commodity prices have created the illusion of fiscal strength, but it’s vital that government resist political pressure to spend more
Just as the economic destruction from Covid threatened to magnify SA’s already weak fiscal position, a tide of rallying commodity prices swept in to lift the country’s finances.
This allowed mines to make an outsized contribution to corporate income taxes last year. But this bonanza masked underlying fiscal imbalances that the country had failed to resolve for more than a decade — the result of a toxic mix of poor governance and anaemic growth.
Now, however, the government must resist the temptation to spend this windfall on items that yield short-term political dividends, while jeopardising SA’s long-term fiscal credibility.
Rather, sustainable economic growth depends on whether the government spends its money on investments that enhance productivity, instead of things that have a short-lived effect on the nation’s output — what we call a low fiscal multiplier.
For example, investments in public infrastructure tend to have a higher fiscal multiplier than spending on grants, wages or bailouts for parastatals.
Regrettably, in SA’s case, public capital expenditure has averaged a dismal 5.6% of GDP since 2010, while the government wage bill has gobbled up an average of 10.6% of GDP over the same period.
This is lopsided. According to the World Bank bureaucracy indicators, SA’s public sector wages are, in aggregate, 74% higher than those in the private sector — far higher than the global average of 19%. Moreover, the size of SA’s public sector, which consumes 12% of GDP, is larger than the global average of 9%.
Until now, the government has avoided a path of fiscal austerity, which would include large cuts to social expenditure, retrenchment in the public sector and regressive tax reforms. But this can’t last. The reality is that decisive fiscal spending cuts are now needed to sustainably improve SA’s finances.
This is, after all, a better approach than raising taxes. As Goldman Sachs has found, rather than tax hikes, cutting spending on consumption-related items has proved to be a superior strategy in the past 25 years to reduce the budget deficit, while preserving growth in SA.
In the short term SA can just about handle these spending pressures, thanks to the (commodity-driven) improvement in its immediate fiscal outlook. But the extent of fiscal discipline needed to cut the country’s debt doesn’t look politically feasible right now, what with economic growth languishing below the level of interest on that debt.
For instance, there has been intense political pressure to make temporary spending items — such as the social relief of distress grant, implemented to help the poorest citizens during Covid — into more permanent fixtures.
This illustrates that the government hasn’t acknowledged the real economic concessions needed to fulfil the social compact to support the poor and unemployed.
There is, obviously, nuance to this. While achieving the right balance between fiscal discipline and providing a social safety net is paramount, this comes at a cost: sacrificing fiscal space for progressive social policy interventions could dent the country’s ability to provide basic education, criminal justice, education and health-care services.
The deeper issue is that the government lacks progress on a credible strategy to raise the pace of growth above the interest rate on government debt, which imperils SA’s ability to manage its debt sustainably.
Already, bond yields are under pressure because investors expect extra government spending will be needed, which damages the credibility of the country’s fiscal plan.
These concerns are reflected in the high interest rate demanded on SA’s government bonds.
Thus far, SA has thankfully been able to avoid a funding crisis, largely due to the deep local capital markets and the relatively attractive yields on offer.
But make no mistake, our debt profile is worsening. The UN notes that between 2008 and 2019, SA slipped from the 37th to the 66th percentile of indebtedness among low- and middle-income economies.
In February this year, the National Treasury projected that SA’s debt ratio would stabilise at 75.1% in the next three fiscal years.
Yet simply relying on windfall profits from commodity prices to cushion the blow — especially in the absence of demonstrable plans to reinstate fiscal discipline — ensures that SA’s debt ratio will only keep creeping up.
It’s a vital point, since high debt can adversely affect the performance of an economy. The World Bank reports a 0.02% loss in annual real growth for an emerging market for each additional percentage point in public debt above a threshold of 64% of GDP.
So, rather than relying on a commodity boom, the better option is to implement growth-enhancing reforms to activate economic opportunities for the poor, while deregulating the economy to create a conducive environment for business to absorb labour.
Of course, government finances need to be stabilised too — in part by curtailing growth in the wage bill and finding a long-term solution for state-owned enterprises. And investor confidence must be restored in the government’s willingness and ability to implement unambiguous policies efficiently to jump-start the economy.
If all that clicks into place, then you have something of a real recipe to restore growth, which will ensure a more sustainable way to manage the country’s debt. At this point, this is more than just an economic necessity; it’s a social imperative.
* Packirisamy is an economist at Momentum Investments
MICHAEL AVERY: Fiscal containment must continue into MTBPS
ISAAH MHLANGA: IMF warns policymakers to tread carefully in tough times
What economists will look for in medium-term budget
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.