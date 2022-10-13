×

Opinion / On My Mind

CHRIS EDDY: When you fail to join the retirement dots

There is a huge disconnect between how prepared South Africans feel for the end of their working life and their expectations of what that will be like

13 October 2022 - 05:00 Chris Eddy
Image: 123rf.com

One of the major findings from 10X Investments’ “Retirement Reality Report 2022”, published two weeks ago, reveals an almost cognitive dissonance in the concerns South Africans have about how prepared they are for retirement on the one hand and what they think their future life will look like on the other.  

This is 10X’s fifth annual report and is based on a Brand Atlas survey that tracks the lifestyles of 15.4-million economically active SA adults with a monthly income of more than R6,000.          

The data shows that for many South Africans, the issue is not simply one of having unrealistic expectations or being  ignorant, but that they are experiencing economic hardship: 70% of people surveyed said they simply cannot afford to save, because there is nothing left at the end of the month.   

This is the grim reality: many people just cannot afford to prepare financially for retirement. But other factors add to SA’s looming retirement savings crisis. Perhaps the most surprising factor is that people just don’t seem to appreciate that not having enough money in retirement will affect the lifestyle they will be able to afford.   

        

Tough economic times aside, the data shows that many South Africans prioritise their current lifestyle, at great expense to their future selves. About a quarter of respondents believe a comfortable retirement can be achieved by putting away less than 10% of earnings for even a short period of their working life.             

That’s far below the recommended savings rate of at least 15% of your salary over the duration of a 40-year working life. Skimping on this is a terrible trade-off: if you use 7.5% more of your take-home pay you could miss out on up to 50% of your income in retirement.            

The report also finds that very few respondents feel good about their current positioning for retirement. Of the 54% of respondents who said they had some sort of a retirement savings plan in place, just 8% (a slight improvement on 7% last year) said they were not worried about having enough money to live on after they retired.            

And yet, when the same pool of people were asked if they expected to enjoy the same or similar standard of living when they retire, 60% of them said “yes”.     

70% of people surveyed said they simply cannot afford to save, because there is nothing left at the end of the month

These perceptions just don’t add up. The fact is, 92% of those respondents who are saving for retirement don’t feel confident that they will have enough money to live on, yet 60% of them believe they will be able to maintain their standard of living in retirement.            

This illustrates that having a retirement savings plan is not enough. People must ensure they have a retirement savings target based on what it will cost to preserve their lifestyle in retirement, and they must execute that plan to achieve that target.            

Many of those who worry about running out of money expect that they’ll somehow be able to continue earning a living in retirement.            

But while these answers correspond with the sombre socioeconomic environment most South Africans are living in, they don’t match the reality of SA’s unemployment situation of 33.9% people being without a job — and this blows out to 44.1% when you look at the expanded definition of people who’ve given up looking for work.            

As it is, more than a third of retired people who responded to the survey say they were forced to retire before they were ready. Reality only tends to hit home when people are older: one-third of respondents under 35 believe that retiring below age 60 is doable, but only 12% of over-50s agree. No fewer than 59% of people expect to retire only beyond the age of 64 or not at all.              

This underscores the lack of appreciation of retirement being an inevitability rather than a choice for most of us. It will happen, whether we are prepared financially and psychologically or not.

* Eddy is head of investments at 10X Investments

