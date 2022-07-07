Opinion / On My Mind STEFANO MARANI: Some sober facts about green and ‘clean’ energy We need to balance our arguments for and against renewable energy. It isn’t just sunshine and breezes out there B L Premium

I have argued that we need to find a more moderate approach to sustainability, and listed several myths which prevail when it comes to the green economy and which obscure our path to preventing a sharp societal decline.

Here I pay closer attention to each of those myths, and the obstacles and risks associated with them...