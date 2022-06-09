SIMON MANTELL: Auditors deserved their Zondo roast

Former Wits University auditing professor Steven Firer, in a recent opinion piece (On My Mind, June 2-8), suggests that the Zondo commission into state capture misdirected itself. First, he says, it placed all the blame on the auditing profession for facilitating, enabling and turning a blind eye to state capture at state-owned entities (SOEs). And, second, it held auditors accountable for actions that were far removed from their legal obligations.

Firer’s argument appears to be based on the following:

That directors (the accounting authority of SOEs) are responsible for the preparation and accuracy of annual financial statements, and the auditors’ responsibility is to express an opinion as to whether those statements are represented fairly;

That the auditor is not the guarantor of the accuracy of those financial statements;

That the concept of “materiality” is misunderstood by those criticising the performance of the auditing profession;

That the Zondo commission failed to recognise that, in the case of an SOE, it is the accounting authority and not the auditor that is responsible for the accuracy of financial statements; and

That, because auditing is an art and not a science, professional judgment is vital, and the Zondo commission failed to acknowledge the judgment of auditors.

However, Firer’s views must be measured against both the requirements of the International Standards on Auditing (ISA) and statutes such as the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA) that govern SOEs. They must also be considered against the many years of clean audit opinions given to SOEs when corruption, tender fraud and procurement malfeasance were actually so rife and so material that they could only have been missed by the incompetent, the blinkered or the dishonest.

The ISA require that an auditor, on accepting an appointment, must consider the business and audit risk, and then plan an audit and schedule of work to obtain the necessary evidence to support the audit opinion.

Any capable audit partner taking on the audit of, say, Eskom, SAA or Denel would be alert to the fact that procurement would be one of the most material items on the income statement and/or balance sheet, and that the necessary audit work would be required to mitigate the inherent audit risk associated with such large numbers.