GABRIEL CROUSE: Minimum wage in an era of joblessness

Every opinion poll commissioned by the Institute of Race Relations (IRR) indicates that unemployment is the No 1 problem in SA.

With social distancing, the unemployment line could reach from Cape Town to St Petersburg. But on an IRR estimate, it could reach as far as the North Pole soon, if urgent change isn’t made.

In 2019, we warned that 1.7-million jobs would be lost in SA due to two factors. The first was research by Yale economist Jim Henry on jobs “at risk” of replacement; the second was our research into our new national minimum wage (NMW).

Some libertarians argue that a minimum wage increases unemployment, no matter what. They provide no evidence for this, which isn’t helpful.

Nor is it accurate. To solve the biggest problem in the country, one must check the facts. And surprising evidence has come in which supports the idea of a minimum wage.

Nobel laureate Paul Krugman was firmly against a minimum wage until he saw studies which argued in favour of it, the first from fellow Princeton professor Alan Krueger.

David Card, another Nobel laureate trained at Princeton, went the furthest in countering libertarian (and socialist) presumptions about the minimum wage with empirical inquiry, all of which is readily available.

The fact is that the evidence does not support a totalitarian view for or against the minimum wage.

Rather, it recommends a goldilocks compromise between an NMW and a median wage (MW), the level at which half of all workers earn more and half earn less.

The ideal NMW-MW ratio is up for debate, but the clear warning is that there is a “too hot” option.

In the US, the debate is about whether to raise the NMW from about 25% of the median to 50%. Krugman thinks this is low enough generally, but also argues that the economy of a poor region such as Puerto Rico “is hurt by sharing the US minimum wage”, because the NMW-MW ratio there is already 70%.

The US Congressional Budget Office, a government statistics body, estimates 1.3-million people will lose their jobs if the US NMW-MW ratio is doubled to 50%, and that 1.3-million other workers will climb out of poverty. So this highlights what’s at stake.