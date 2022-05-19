EBRAHIM HARVEY: Was this ‘anarchy’ not created by the ANC?

Central to this narrative is the undeniable fact that the ANC government has not only failed to deliver the “better life” it has promised the electorate since 1994, but it has also betrayed the hopes, wishes and aspirations of the very people who have voted for it in that time. Most unfortunately, we don’t see Motlanthe drawing attention to these palpable facts — though this is precisely why we have had unstoppable, and often unlawful and chaotic, black township protests over many years.

Most of the violence — and indeed the “anarchy” we have seen over years — is a clear consequence of the failure of the ANC to meaningfully change the living conditions of the black working-class majority, who are in material terms worse off today than they were under apartheid. Just look at the record unemployment and the highest levels of poverty and inequality ever seen in SA — factors that lie at the root of the xenophobic violence we’ve seen so much of recently.

Motlanthe’s party blind spot

The same reasoning applies to the “anarchy” during the July riots in 2021. Though an orchestrated reaction by forces loyal to former president Jacob Zuma, after he was jailed for defying a Constitutional Court order, this was largely opportunistic. Ordinary people — justifiably dissatisfied with their lives, bitterly disappointed and desperately poor — took advantage of the mayhem and looted stores.

But it is rich of Motlanthe to draw attention to such lawlessness by the masses, yet have nothing to say about the numerous ANC cadres who have unlawfully and unconscionably looted public resources in a frenzy of corruption over many years.

Anarchy is more often than not violence whose root causes are deeply systemic. In SA, these lie with the debilitating neoliberal policies the ruling party has adopted at both a macroeconomic level and in delivering basic municipal services in black townships. The widespread despair, demoralisation and bitterness in black townships, which in many vital respects face an unprecedented crisis, is the result of worsening poverty, unemployment and related social miseries, especially among the black youth.

As reprehensible, destructive and counterproductive such anarchy and lawlessness may be, no critique of it can take place without a critical analysis of the social and political context that gives rise to it.

* Harvey is an independent political writer, analyst and author of The Great Pretenders: Race and Class under ANC Rule (Jacana)