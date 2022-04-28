HORACIA NAIDOO-MCCARTHY: The price of Putin’s invasion

There is a disconnect between how the world is powered and how we wish to power it in the future; despite efforts to transition to clean energy, most economies remain heavily reliant on fossil fuels. China and Western Europe, in particular, depend on Russian fossil fuels for energy. But given the exigencies emanating from the war, Germany recently reneged on its commitment to shut down nuclear power plants by 2022 and phase out coal-fired power by 2038.

While Germany’s commitment to transition to clean energy sources is commendable from an environmental perspective, the social ramifications of not having a sustainable energy supply have taken precedence. This serves as a striking example of the trade-offs that need to be made between transitioning to cleaner energy and ensuring demand can be managed. While increasingly unpopular, fossil fuels are still required, given the pace of the transition to clean energy.

Another concerning consequence of the Russia-Ukraine crisis is the impact on food inflation and global food supply. Ukraine is the largest exporter of sunflower seeds and the second-largest supplier of cereals (maize, barley and wheat). Russia is the world’s largest exporter of wheat and together with Ukraine is responsible for almost a third of global wheat supplies.

While the potential constraint in the supply of agricultural staples is a threat to food security, on a global scale farmers have also been affected at virtually every stage from seed to table. Russia is a major exporter of potash, ammonia, urea and other soil nutrients as well as herbicides, oil, gas and diesel, which are needed to run farm machinery and to make propane to dry grains.

Poor harvests ensuing from these shortages may have a ripple effect for years to come, which has implications for food prices over the long term. It also means that in the face of a threat to global food security, sustainable farming practices, particularly the utilisation of renewable energy resources, may be indefinitely delayed.