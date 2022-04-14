ISHANI KHOOSAL-KALA: Will you still need me when I’m 64?

Today’s older workers may have sung along to the Beatles tune When I’m Sixty-Four in their younger days, blissfully unaware that they would face their own abandonment issues one day: having to retire from their jobs before they felt ready, financially or otherwise.

SA has no official retirement age, but workers typically get pushed out by 65. For some, that is too young. According to 10X Investments’ “Retirement Reality Report 2021”, a third of retirees already worked beyond 65. Of those still employed, 30% hoped to retire beyond 70, or not at all.

Beyond needing a reason to get up in the morning, for most of us work is an economic necessity. Even among those South Africans who are saving for retirement, 64% believe they will need to earn extra income thereafter to make ends meet. Delaying retirement would boost their assets (more years of saving and investing) while shrinking their liability (fewer pension years to fund).

Historically, people worked as long as they could, as many still do today if they are self-employed. The world’s first pension scheme, introduced in Germany in 1889, only kicked in at 70. It’s not something that employers would endorse, though, at least not universally. We do become less productive (but no less expensive) as we age. Our propensity for physical labour and long hours diminishes. So does our mental capacity. Fluid intelligence, the ability to think quickly and recall information, is well in retreat by 40. Instead, we rely more on our crystallised intelligence, the accumulation of facts and knowledge, which peaks much later.