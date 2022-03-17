TRACEY DAVIES: Platitudes keep SA ‘most unequal’ in the world

Last week, South Africans were once again reminded that we live in the most unequal country in the world. The World Bank released its Inequality in Southern Africa report, focusing on the Southern African Customs Union — Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Namibia and SA — which it describes as the world’s "most unequal region".

We are world champions at inequality, ranking first in the World Bank’s 164-country global poverty database. We’re so far ahead that the World Inequality Report 2022, released in December 2021 by the Paris-based World Inequality Lab (WIL), uses SA as a global benchmark: "In terms of inequality and concentration of resources and economic power, the world today is and has long been like a giant SA."

The graphs in the WIL report that plot the relative position of countries around the world according to various measures of inequality show SA to be not just a little bit less equal than everyone else, but a staggering outlier, sitting alone in our own little quadrant of extremity.

One of the few areas of inequality in which SA doesn’t top the world ranking is in relation to the gender pay gap — not because we are good at gender pay equality, but because almost every country is bad at it. Even in the top 10 most gender-equal countries, including Namibia and Rwanda, the average gender gap (covering a range of factors in addition to pay gaps) is about 17%, says the World Economic Forum’s Global Gender Gap Report 2021.

The pervasiveness of gender pay inequality was brilliantly highlighted during last week’s International Women’s Day. A Twitter account set up by a UK-based couple, @PayGapApp, used gender wage gap data and an automated Twitter bot to respond to messages by companies and institutions "celebrating" their female employees on Women’s Day.

Wherever the bot detected the use of a hashtag associated with International Women’s Day, it replied to the posting company or institution with a simple sentence: "In this organisation, women’s median hourly pay is x% lower than men’s." (In a very few instances, women’s pay was equal to or higher than men’s.)