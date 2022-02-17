JEREMY SAMPSON: How things have changed since Covid

It’s just over two years now since I first wrote about something that had the potential to be a game-changer, a possible global crisis: a thing called Covid.

At that point, 362 people had died in China — but already alarm bells were ringing around the world. FM editor Rob Rose had the foresight to realise something was breaking. He asked me to do a bit of scenario planning, and think about crisis management and the unintended consequences that might be coming our way.

Little did we know.

Fast-forward a year to early 2021, and SA was right in the thick of things. Again, I wrote about how the human species has the ability to adapt, to recalibrate. I quoted Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, who said he’d seen greater adoption of digital technology in two months than in the previous two years.

Certainly, our lives were changing. For the most part, people worked from home, whether that meant a single room shared with others, or something more accommodating. Yet as we embraced new technology, we realised the potential for change for ourselves, and for better lifestyles. Schlepping to an office every day? No thank you.

At the same time, sectors of the economy were struggling (in some cases, sadly unsuccessfully) to survive. Covid was no longer just a medical matter — it had become a financial and, increasingly, a mental issue.

Another year on, it’s evident that Covid is affecting certain parts of the world in different ways, and social issues have created huge divisions, spawning many an ugly situation. (To vax or not to vax? Should it be mandatory? Hey, I have my rights!)

As for the politics — well, take any country and its policy will be different to the next. Some have draconian rules in place, others have virtually none; some are in denial, while still others have cut themselves off from the physical world. As for global cohesion in adopting a Covid-clean passport, forget it!