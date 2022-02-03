BERTUS VAN HEERDEN & JOHANN KIRSTEN: Why the dairy sector is cheesed off

Faced with cheap, often subsidised, imports, many local dairy farmers have quit production in recent years. Those who remain have realised that the only way to survive is to increase the scale of operations — an outcome that is often used, incorrectly, as evidence of increased concentration in the sector.

SA’s Milk Producers’ Organisation has long argued against the price of imported products being set at the market value of the harbour of export (the free-on-board, or FOB, price). Doing so is unrealistic and unfair to local producers, as governments in the EU, UK and Eastern Europe pay large subsidies to their farmers and dairy producers.

In the EU, for example, there are five funds that support agricultural and rural development, among them the European Regional Development Fund and the European Social Fund. This is on top of the direct payments made to farmers under the EU’s common agricultural policy, which paid out €41bn in subsidies in 2017. By 2020, that figure was about €59bn.

The EU has also introduced subsidies for sustainable energy projects, cutting costs in the value chain and enabling member countries to sell products and commodities on the international market at reduced (unfair) prices.

Where there’s fair competition, markets discover price levels based on demand, reflecting scarcity. But the unfair competition that arises from subsidies distorts markets. This spills over into improper policy and reduced economic growth and wealth creation. In the end, it destroys a country’s ability to achieve food security or enter the export market.

There have long been concerns about the absence of binding competition rules within the World Trade Organisation (WTO). Anticompetitive practices continue, despite several international institutions — including the WTO, the Organisation for Economic Co-operation & Development and the International Competition Network, for example — actively discussing how to create competition.

A striking similarity exists between the objectives of the WTO and those of competition laws in some countries.

Common to both are the promotion of an open market and efficiency; the provision of fair and equal business opportunities, transparency and fairness; and the maximising of consumer welfare.