SHIRLEY DE VILLIERS: Mail delivery meltdown
Before we get lost in some pipe dream of ‘smart’ post offices for Cyril’s ‘smart’ cities, let’s just get the mail delivered on time
Remember the great post office strike of 2018? Probably not. In the erratic drip-feed of mail delivery in SA, a general downing of tools tends to pass unnoticed; post that actually arrives has, after all, become the exception rather than the rule.
In fact, for years the post hasn’t been the post office’s strong point, despite being its largest revenue-earner. It’s something that came to mind last week, when the doughty mail service sent out a missive about its good works ahead of World Post Day on October 9...
