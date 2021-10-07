TRACEY DAVIES: Debunking the emigration myth

On October 1, the department of trade, industry & competition published for public comment the long-awaited Companies Amendment Bill. Among the most striking proposed changes relate to wage gap disclosure, and a binding shareholder vote on executive pay. Both of these go to the heart of some of the most contentious issues in corporate SA today.

Over the past two years, shareholder dissatisfaction with executive pay has rocketed. But this hasn’t changed anything, because shareholder votes on remuneration are nonbinding, requiring only that the company "engage" with dissenting shareholders should the vote fail to secure 75% support, to establish the reasons for their concern.

But few shareholders seem to show up for post-vote meetings, and asset managers have been criticised for a perceived lack of consideration for the poor companies trying to understand why their shareholders voted no. This is exceptionally unfair, because the problem lies not with the response by shareholders, but with flaws in the JSE listings requirements that mandate the engagement.

Most asset managers engage regularly with companies about remuneration; their votes against pay packages are likely to reflect their protest at the failure of this engagement to elicit change. So why should they sit through another fruitless discussion? The post-vote engagements I’ve attended have been tedious tick-box affairs, where management has no intention of discussing the real issues.

The bill proposes a binding vote on remuneration policies (every three years) and remuneration implementation reports (annually), albeit with a lower threshold of 50% to pass. If the implementation report is not approved, the nonexecutive directors on the company’s remuneration committee will be required to stand for re-election.

The introduction of personal accountability for the directors responsible for determining remuneration is long overdue.

The provisions on wage gap disclosure, including disclosure of the gap between the highest-and lowest-paid employees, are likely to prove most contentious. Wage gap disclosure has been fiercely resisted in SA, though it is common in many countries with far less devastating levels of inequality.