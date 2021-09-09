PAUL DUNNE: Mining’s $64bn question

Are today’s mining leaders ill-disciplined when it comes to capital allocation, playing loose and fast with the company balance sheet, and chasing favourite projects at the expense of dividends?

These are loaded questions and the answers can become emotive depending on your point of view. It is certainly a common theme at mining conferences and often gains traction in the mainstream media.

Shareholders and the financial community have long memories and will remember mining companies’ poor decision-making in previous commodity cycles — in particular during the last economic boom, which was driven then, as it is now, by Chinese demand.

There are well-known examples from that period of badly timed, expensive mining investments, combined with hefty debt funding arrangements. The collapse in commodity prices after the 2008 global financial crisis highlighted the nature of risk in mining businesses all too well, and significant pain was experienced by shareholders as equity values priced in worst-case outcomes.

Major surgery was scheduled to patch up severely damaged balance sheets, including more debt, asset sales at knockdown prices and rights issues. Some companies did not pull through, and shirts were lost in the laundry.

It means the survivors have deep scars and today’s mining companies have self-corrected quite dramatically. We are more conservative in nature and appreciation of risk is more nuanced. Board governance has been overhauled, and mining companies have changed for the better, and changed for good.

Today, mining companies present themselves in rude health and the fairly recent recovery in commodity prices has helped generate plenty of free cash. This is precisely why investors choose our equity counters; it’s quite exciting.