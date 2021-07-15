Opinion / On My Mind PATRICE RASSOU: Chinese salvo rattles investors BL PREMIUM

On my first visit to China, more than two decades ago, I was struck by its sprawling megacities and towering metallic skyscrapers, but stung by the reach of the Chinese authorities when I tried to get access to global news via the internet.

The Communist Party has gradually shifted from autocracy to democracy, however, adapting to the demands of a modern Chinese society. It calls this "responsive authoritarianism". The media has also had to evolve from a purely government-funded ideological tool to self-financed business enterprises...