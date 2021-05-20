ANSIE RAMALHO: Why Ramaphosa was wrong about cadres

Be wary of simple solutions; they often cause the most complex problems. This is the uncomfortable thought I was left with after watching President Cyril Ramaphosa’s testimony at the Zondo commission a few weeks ago, when he argued that "cadre deployment" was needed to cascade ANC politics down into the civil service.

Ramaphosa conceded that the policy had a downside, in that there were instances in which people were appointed to positions they weren’t qualified or suited for.

Still, he insisted that deploying political party members to the civil service "cannot be faulted in principle". It was, he said, a democratic practice followed around the world.

To support his view, Ramaphosa quoted a 2007 OECD governance study which said that "political involvement in administration is essential for the proper functioning of a democracy".

I want to take issue with the president’s less-than-nuanced approach.

For a start, that same OECD paper contains several caveats — one of which is that the public service must be protected against misuse for "partisan purposes".

The president’s claim about this being a "common practice" globally is equally flawed.

Actually, the OECD study points out that it’s critical that civil servants act in a manner that serves the collective rather than a partisan interest — a principle espoused by all 12 member countries, among them SA.

And it’s a point echoed in our constitution, which fundamentally contradicts the notion of any "single-minded cascade of party policy".

An equally important point in that OECD paper is that the principles don’t apply to oversight of arm’s-length agencies, which are "distinctively different". This is significant, if you consider that most of the damage due to cadre employment happened at state-owned enterprises (SOEs) such as Eskom, the SABC and Transnet. At these places it is obvious that the government, as the shareholder, sets the policy. But having done that, the relevant minister then steps back and holds the SOE’s board accountable for ensuring execution of that policy.