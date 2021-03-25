NEAL RIJKENBERG: Eswatini rolling back the state

The kingdom of Eswatini has spent two years tightening its belt to create fiscal space by reducing both overspending and its stock of arrears — and it’s working. The country is slowly improving the fundamentals of its economy. However, there’s still a long way to go.

For context: Eswatini entered the Covid-19 pandemic with an already deteriorating macro-fiscal position of sluggish growth and waning institutional strength. Since then, the widespread effects of the pandemic have significantly and permanently altered our trajectory as a nation.

However, Eswatini is focused on growing out of this situation by ensuring that the government is as effective as possible — doing as much as possible with minimal resources.

Eswatini has been on a mission to change the fabric of its economy. At the heart of that has been reforming regulations and processes for efficient spending, limiting waste, rooting out corruption, overhauling our tax system and ensuring effective service delivery.

One of the ways we are tackling economic growth is through a private sector-led economy. We believe the private sector will be successful in taking the reins as a key employer, while the government re-establishes itself as the key enabler of growth across all sectors of the economy.

Naturally, we cannot talk about economic growth without addressing the ease of doing business. Our aim is to create a conducive environment for the establishment of businesses. By reducing red tape and other barriers, we aim to unlock development projects with high returns on investment.

We are in the process of establishing an electronic "one-stop-shop", which will offer a number of services, including company registration, trading licences, issuance of work permits, health inspections, labour compliance, and registration for utilities, including electricity, water, and telecommunications.

Evidence indicates a high correlation between countries that have made significant ease-of-doing-business improvements and the establishment of a centralised one-stop-shop facility.

Our goal is to shorten the timeframe for opening a business in Eswatini, among other factors, to unlock further economic growth.