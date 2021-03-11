ETTIENNE LE ROUX: SA households have reserves in the money tank

The year 2020 was full of surprises, not least in relation to changes in household savings. From little to practically zero savings in the years before Covid-19 struck in March, households went on to accumulate as much as R130bn in the ensuing six months.

And this happened in spite of the deep recession and employers slashing headcounts and pay.

It seems hard to believe, until an easy oversight is corrected.

Savings are commonly thought about only in relation to changes in income, and not changes in income as well as consumption.

Looked at in this way, it becomes clear that even if income falls, but consumption falls by more, savings would still rise. This is what happened in the second quarter.

Or, as we saw in the third quarter, savings also rose — not because consumption collapsed, but because households increased spending by less than their recovery in income.

It’s the same outcome, but for different reasons.

What made the second quarter unique is that the government imposed severe lockdown restrictions to help temper the spread of the coronavirus. These were effective to a degree, but the economic costs associated with them were substantial. With large parts of the economy closed (or only partially opened) for business at the time, profits quickly turned into losses, forcing companies to slash headcounts, bonuses, salaries and dividends.

In a reactive move to the shock, fiscal and monetary policies were loosened; social grants were topped up, new grants were created, and unemployment insurance payouts ballooned, while deep interest rate cuts made net interest payments by households drop.

Regardless of all these measures, disposable income still contracted by R35bn, to R690bn in the second quarter.