JEREMY SAMPSON: A year, in Covid-time

A little more than a year ago I was preparing for a weekend in Franschhoek with friends to celebrate my wife’s birthday. Sitting at OR Tambo, I took a call from FM editor Rob Rose: "This Covid thing — how about writing up your early thoughts? Deadline Tuesday." Click.

The weekend was idyllic with the Cape winelands at their best, but my mind was unsettled: writing about events that have already happened is always easier than doing so when they are evolving.

My piece appeared on February 6 2020, headlined "A Real Game-Changer". It was, it turned out, an understatement. At the time, there were 28,276 people infected globally, and 565 dead. Few of us were ready for the pandemic.

The fact was, it was already here. At the end of February, I flew to London for a few days, attended a conference with 600 people, and flew home. As I got back, the arrivals hall at OR Tambo was a seething mass of humanity; no masks or social distancing, and a solitary person checking our temperatures to much banter as three immigration officials struggled to process four planeloads early one Saturday morning.

Today, the scorecard is: more than 48,000 dead in SA, amid 1.5-million infections; in the US, nearly 500,000 dead, and 28.3-million people infected. It’s a scale of contagion that is difficult to comprehend.

Imagine if this pandemic had struck 20 years ago, when the internet, Wi-Fi and smartphones were in their infancy. There was no Amazon or home deliveries to speak of, and no Uber Eats. Life would have been far worse.

Today we live in a world where the biggest retailer is a tech company (Amazon), as is the biggest media company (Facebook). Google has entered the language as a verb. The fastest-growing automotive company is Tesla. The pandemic has underscored how tech rules.

A year ago, had you heard of Zoom, Teams or Moderna? A punt on those shares would have yielded immense riches.