TRACEY DAVIES: Valuing our debt to nature

The launch last week of the Dasgupta Review on the Economics of Biodiversity was a quietly significant moment for the planet.

Professor Sir Partha Dasgupta, a Cambridge economist, was commissioned in 2019 by the UK treasury to write the review: the first time any national finance ministry has commissioned a report on the economic importance of nature.

The review assesses the consequences of an economic system that assumes the natural world is irrelevant, rather than recognising it as a common good that underpins every aspect of our economic, social and spiritual wellbeing.

The Royal Society’s live-streamed event to mark the publication of the review featured an impressive lineup of speakers. In addition to Dasgupta himself, Nobel prize-winning biologist Venki Ramakrishnan, Prince Charles, Sir David Attenborough and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson spoke passionately of the urgent need for humans to cease placing demands on nature’s goods and services that have, for some decades, outstripped its ability to supply them sustainably.

It is hugely significant that "natural capital accounting", which aims to measure and assign value to natural assets, to improve our understanding of the connections between the economy and ecology, now attracts such high-profile adherents.

Dasgupta cites climate change and Covid-19 as evidence of our biosphere’s increasing loss of resilience in the face of an exponential human onslaught. Since 1970, populations of mammals, birds, fish, reptiles and amphibians have declined on average 70%. As many as a million animal and plant species — a quarter of the globe’s total — are threatened with extinction.

Attenborough’s introduction to the review cites the terrifying facts that humans and the animals we farm for food make up 96% of the mass of all mammals on Earth, and that "70% of all birds alive at this moment are poultry — mostly chickens for us to eat".

The review posits that, much as diversity in a portfolio of financial assets protects against disasters that befall one asset or an asset class, so too is biodiversity essential to nature’s resilience and its ability to withstand shocks.