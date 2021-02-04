HERMAN MASHABA: No to higher taxes
The ANC has driven SA off the fiscal cliff, and talk of raising new taxes for vaccines is a ruse to make you pay for the party’s failure
There’s no mistaking the fact that SA is in an economic morass directly due to years of mismanagement and corruption by successive ANC governments.
For years, the economy was relatively resilient. It grew (albeit sluggishly) despite — and not because of — the way it was managed. But as revenue and growth dried up, hastened by Covid-19, it seems the government is turning towards overburdened taxpayers to help it out of a fiscal hole of its own making.
The push for extra taxes could be the final nail in the coffin of any prospects of economic recovery. It must be strenuously resisted.
Remember the heady days when SA, under the relatively sensible economic stewardship of president Thabo Mbeki, not only achieved a budget surplus but expanded services and other redistributive measures to combat social inequality?
Well, we’re now in a wholly different universe. After the Zuma years of wanton corruption, rapid expansion of the public sector wage bill and social grants, energy insecurity and numerous barriers to economic growth, SA could not have been in a more vulnerable position to weather Covid-19.
After as much as R1-trillion has been looted, we are bankrupt. We’ve gone from having a favourable investment-grade credit rating to junk status, making our debt more costly. We have a debt-to-GDP ratio of 69.4%, a budget deficit of 6.8% and total debt of R3.7-trillion. We’re sinking deeper into a debt trap and, were we to default on the debt owed by Eskom alone, it could collapse our currency.
Other countries faced with Covid-related slowdowns have used countercyclical Keynesian fiscal policy to pump life into their economies. The difference is that due to years of responsible economic management, these countries could afford to transfer cash to citizens, bail out businesses hit by lockdowns and expand spending. But in SA, with some of the harshest lockdown measures in the world, the message to people is: you’re on your own.
But a countercyclical approach is exactly what is needed. As SA flirts with recession, the best way to create growth and boost revenue would be to increase state spending in productive sectors of the economy and reduce taxes.
Due to its incompetence, the ANC government can do neither. It has no money over and above the ballooning public sector wage bill to redirect to infrastructure, or even buy vaccines.
We need to stand up and say ‘no’ to a profligate government that has run out of ideas
And instead of it boosting investment in the economy by cutting taxes, it seems likely that taxpayers, already living in one of the most overtaxed countries, can only expect more pain.
The fact is, just 3-million taxpayers pay 90% of SA’s personal income tax — and these people were taking strain even before the pandemic hit.
Due to the slowdown that preceded Covid-19, company tax has already dropped from one-third of total tax collected to near 15%.
The government will face a possible tax revolt if there are any major tax hikes to fund vaccine procurement, or other state spending. A hike will have the opposite effect of a countercyclical approach: it’ll discourage work, saving, investment and innovation. Any chance of growth will vanish, compounding the crisis in which soon there will be more people unemployed than those with jobs.
The logical response of many will be to move assets offshore, further eroding investment in the economy.
So, the only option for the government is to cut its own wasteful and unproductive expenditure. There are enormous savings to be had from reducing corruption, trimming public sector wages, selling strategic assets, reducing the size of the executive, and slashing VIP police security for nonentity politicians, at a provincial and local level. These were some of the measures I took as mayor of Joburg, to stabilise the finances of Africa’s most important city after years of ANC misrule.
It is only through fiscal austerity, coupled with macroeconomic reforms, that we can put SA back on the track to growth.
It is wrong to think all is already lost. I managed to grow my business empire during the darkest days of apartheid. And there is little doubt that if the private sector is treated as a full partner, and self-defeating labour laws, energy insecurity and BEE rules are removed, we could unleash the pent-up capacity of the SA economy.
For now, we need to stand up and say "no" to a profligate government that has run out of ideas, other than to fleece its own people. And when the time comes, we, as the sensible majority, must vote it out of office. If we don’t, we’ll only have ourselves to blame when we pay an even higher price than just higher taxes.
- Mashaba is president of ActionSA
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.