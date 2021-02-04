HERMAN MASHABA: No to higher taxes

There’s no mistaking the fact that SA is in an economic morass directly due to years of mismanagement and corruption by successive ANC governments.

For years, the economy was relatively resilient. It grew (albeit sluggishly) despite — and not because of — the way it was managed. But as revenue and growth dried up, hastened by Covid-19, it seems the government is turning towards overburdened taxpayers to help it out of a fiscal hole of its own making.

The push for extra taxes could be the final nail in the coffin of any prospects of economic recovery. It must be strenuously resisted.

Remember the heady days when SA, under the relatively sensible economic stewardship of president Thabo Mbeki, not only achieved a budget surplus but expanded services and other redistributive measures to combat social inequality?

Well, we’re now in a wholly different universe. After the Zuma years of wanton corruption, rapid expansion of the public sector wage bill and social grants, energy insecurity and numerous barriers to economic growth, SA could not have been in a more vulnerable position to weather Covid-19.

After as much as R1-trillion has been looted, we are bankrupt. We’ve gone from having a favourable investment-grade credit rating to junk status, making our debt more costly. We have a debt-to-GDP ratio of 69.4%, a budget deficit of 6.8% and total debt of R3.7-trillion. We’re sinking deeper into a debt trap and, were we to default on the debt owed by Eskom alone, it could collapse our currency.

Other countries faced with Covid-related slowdowns have used countercyclical Keynesian fiscal policy to pump life into their economies. The difference is that due to years of responsible economic management, these countries could afford to transfer cash to citizens, bail out businesses hit by lockdowns and expand spending. But in SA, with some of the harshest lockdown measures in the world, the message to people is: you’re on your own.

But a countercyclical approach is exactly what is needed. As SA flirts with recession, the best way to create growth and boost revenue would be to increase state spending in productive sectors of the economy and reduce taxes.

Due to its incompetence, the ANC government can do neither. It has no money over and above the ballooning public sector wage bill to redirect to infrastructure, or even buy vaccines.