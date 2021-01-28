JOSIAH RUDOLPH: Investing and artificial intelligence

Can asset managers use artificial intelligence (AI) models to make better stock market calls? At Anchor Stockbrokers we recently published a detailed report showcasing how investors can use AI tools to identify stocks that will out-or underperform in the SA market.

These tools are different to the traditional modelling techniques that have been used in the past, which are ill-equipped to handle the highly complex relationships found in financial markets.

For example, higher dividend yields are generally considered favourable to lower ones, but abnormally high yields can also indicate potential bankruptcy risks.

The problem with traditional linear models is that they are ineffective at capturing these nonlinear relationships.

A recent academic paper titled "Ten Applications of Financial Machine Learning" by Marco López de Prado summarises the key areas where AI has begun to prove its usefulness in complex and interconnected markets.

These areas include more effectively modelling asset price behaviour, risk management and portfolio construction.

Trading stocks is another area of application, as AI can model liquidity in markets that trade infrequently.

Natural language processing tools are also commonly used to measure sentiment from corporate reports or social blogs.

Fundamental asset managers are successfully using AI to calibrate bet sizes on stocks by creating an independent measure of confidence in their predictions.

Outside finance, examples where AI is coming into its own include development of autonomous cars and computer vision to interpret X-rays.

As far as stock markets go, work in this field has been applied mainly to the US equity markets, with a focus on predicting index returns.