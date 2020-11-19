JEREMY SAMPSON: Age is but a number

The age of retirement varies by company and country, but in SA it seems to range from 58 to 65. Some companies set the age decades ago and haven’t got around to reviewing it in light of changing conditions.

As in many things, authorities globally and locally are behind the curve in taking cognisance of changing conditions, technology, lifestyles and the like. In much of the developed world, especially in the US, many continue working into their 70s and 80s. Berkshire Hathaway’s Warren Buffett, for one, turned 90 this year.

Some keep working because they need the income — not that this applies to Buffett, of course: he’s the third or so wealthiest person in the world, with a fortune of $86bn.

Berkshire Hathaway has a 14-person board: four are in their 90s, one each in their 80s and 70s, five in their 60s and three in their 50s. It makes for a fascinating blend of experience and skills.

News magazine The Economist confirms something most of us know: more people are living longer than before. In fact, in 2018, the World Health Organisation predicted that by 2020 there would be more people over 60 than children under the age of five.

One outcome of this is that more people are remaining active and healthy, and still in some way generating an income and contributing to society. However, there are those who increasingly require social and medical support.

To some, the US is seen as the leader of the so-called free world — though that brand lost some lustre under the Trump presidency. Donald Trump himself is 74, and president-elect Joe Biden turns 78 on November 20. Many of those who held onto their congressional seats in the recent election are well into their 70s and 80s. And Anthony Fauci, director of the US National Institute of Allergy & Infectious Diseases, will celebrate his 80th birthday on Christmas Eve.