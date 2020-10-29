JOHN STEENHUISEN: A flawed growth plan

I’m sorry to break this to you, but the president’s economic recovery and reconstruction plan isn’t going to do the trick. Even if implemented to perfection by a government miraculously free of corruption, it’s not going to unleash growth at the scale required to fix poverty, unemployment, inequality and debt. It’s rooted in a failed ideology that keeps the boot of the state on the neck of the economy.

The only way to grow the economy is through increased investment in productive enterprises. Most of that will have to come from foreign investors, as we have a low rate of domestic savings and growing debt that is crowding out domestic investment. Yet foreign investors have plenty of destinations available and are wary of overly controlling governments — especially erratic, irrational ones.

Despite President Cyril Ramaphosa’s positive commitments to freeing up the energy market and digital spectrum, his policy direction is towards greater state control of the economy. Secure property rights are a cornerstone of economic freedom, yet his government gazetted the Expropriation Bill this month, enabling property of many types to be confiscated by the state without proper compensation.

The ANC also speaks enthusiastically about nationalising the Reserve Bank, which would give the government free rein to print money, putting SA on a slippery slope towards hyperinflation. Who would invest in a country following the route of Zimbabwe?

The speed with which the government withdrew social and economic liberties at the onset of Covid-19, and its reluctance to lift the state of disaster, betray its authoritarian inclinations.

And recently health minister Zweli Mkhize published amendments to regulations relating to the "surveillance and control of notifiable medical conditions" that would give him the power to impose lockdown-style restrictions, even in the absence of a state of disaster. What investor would put his money in a country where the health minister can impose curfews and close businesses and schools?

From every angle, the state is encroaching on economic freedom and personal choice. We’ve seen renewed commitment to nationalising the health system, to creating tenants of the state rather than landowners out of emerging farmers, to resuscitating SAA and other failing state-owned enterprises, to trade protectionism, and to strengthening BEE rules.

SA has the ingredients to succeed — people, ideas, climate, natural resources, a solid constitutional framework and a sound financial and monetary system — but the ANC’s ideological commitment to state control means we’re following a recipe for failure. SA will never grow in prosperity and equality while power shifts ever more to the state. More likely, we’ll become a failed state.