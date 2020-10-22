MARIUS REITZ: How bitcoin survived first crisis

Despite notoriously volatile cryptocurrency prices this year, bitcoin has held its own throughout Covid’s economic carnage.

The world’s best-known cryptocurrency has just set a new record by closing above $10,000 over 85 days — a strong bullish signal.

The previous record — a 62-day streak — ended in January 2018, when bitcoin reached its record high of just above $19,900. The currency is now trading at around $11,917 or R201,000.

But views still differ about whether bitcoin is truly a safe haven asset. Many predicted that there would be a flight to it during the global market sell-off in March, but the currency declined along with global markets as investors liquidated their investments to obtain cash.

In fact, crypto and fiat markets initially followed very similar trajectories during the sell-off. Then the price of bitcoin began to move in the same direction as gold, bolstering the view that the currency is a safe haven asset.

We at Luno would argue that bitcoin has shown itself to be resilient in its first global crisis. After all, it was still on the finance sector’s fringes in the 2008 global market crash.

Bitcoin has outperformed traditional markets like the S&P 500 and gold this year — an indicator that a cryptocurrency is able to decouple from macroeconomic movements.

It helps explain the record trading volumes that we’ve seen in 2020.

The Luno cryptocurrency exchange, SA’s largest, now has 5-million customers across 40 countries. It has recorded sustained levels of new wallets (accounts) since March.

This has pushed SA to third place globally in cryptocurrency ownership, the primary use being for investment and speculation rather than as a method of payment.

The pandemic also seems to have prompted fund managers to re-evaluate their attitude towards cryptocurrencies. JPMorgan, whose CEO, Jamie Dimon, once branded bitcoin a fraud, has since changed its tune, stating that cryptocurrencies have longevity as an asset class.