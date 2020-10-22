JAMES FORMBY: Can this time be different for SA?

Last week President Cyril Ramaphosa unveiled to parliament the third and final instalment of the government’s response to the devastation caused by Covid-19.

First there was the immediate health response. Then came the social and economic relief package. Now lies ahead the hard work of reconstructing the economy.

On the surface, at least, the economic recovery plan looked similar to what we have heard before.

Cynics may wonder if it is fated to again promise much and deliver little. But there is real hope that this plan may succeed where others have failed.

This is especially true if finance minister Tito Mboweni can hold the course and not introduce an avalanche of new and increased taxes in the medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) that he makes next week.

Why are we hopeful that the recovery plan may be more successful in spurring growth at this time?

The first, critical, point is that this plan has been built by consensus.

The recent hard Nedlac debates between the representatives of government, labour, business and civil society will hopefully ensure that there is accountability from across SA for these stakeholders to play their part. And hopefully they will support not only those parts they initiated, but the plan in its totality.

The second point is that there is clearly more urgency than ever. The recession the country is in is of an order of magnitude never seen before. We all know that the government is now playing deep into extra time, with an urgent need for some late goals.