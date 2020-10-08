BERNARD AGULHAS: When governance goes awry

Too many times, I’ve heard those charged with defending governance at companies that make headlines for the wrong reasons exclaim indignantly that it is preposterous to expect them to have had any idea of the pending business failure.

For those people, I have one piece of advice: resign.

It boggles the mind that some of those mandated to support governance — who include the members of audit committees and boards — have a misguided perception that exercising an oversight role is not part of what they are paid obscene amounts to do. Why else, do they imagine, are they there?

If they had no such responsibility in the first place, why would we not just leave a company’s executive to both exercise its managerial responsibilities and provide oversight?

In most jurisdictions, the governance model provides for just such a layer of defence (protection, in other words, for minority investors, staff and others in the broader economic system). It’s not dissimilar to the concept of an audit — the term itself implying a duty to check the work of others.

But herein lies the rub: at this point it’s not clear if those charged with governance truly understand their role, or whether they simply lack the required competence to exercise their duties diligently.

For a start, it isn’t clear that all audit committees and boards know that their job isn’t to simply accept without question information provided by the CEO or executive. Equally, it seems not all auditors are aware they are expected to do more than simply confirm information provided by the company.

Both are expected to assume a sceptical role, challenging the evidence even though it might appear authentic on the face of it.