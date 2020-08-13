ANDRE VISSER: The JSE’s balancing act
The Covid-19 pandemic is a humanitarian catastrophe that continues to pulse across the globe. Its impact has been far-reaching internationally, in our country and on many of our listed companies on the JSE.
As a key part of market infrastructure and the frontline regulator, the JSE is required to make and enforce its listings requirements for companies and securities. Our primary role is to ensure the publication and disclosure of relevant company information so that there is proper price formation and a fair, equitable market, which allows investors to make informed decisions.
In this regard we create an enabling environment where companies can get fair, transparent and efficient access to capital, and investors are allowed sufficient protection.
Everything we’ve done over the past few months has been focused on allowing issuers access to our capital markets, as opposed to looking for ways to block them at every corner.
But a balance must be struck — and that’s what makes the issuer regulation role so important. There needs to be an environment where companies can raise capital quickly and efficiently, while investors can still exercise their right to make informed decisions and vote on important matters that affect their rights.
Pull too far in one direction, and you dilute shareholders’ rights. Pull too far in the other, and you make it all but impossible for companies to run their business. It’s a balancing act.
Investors ask us to be more stringent, and issuers ask us to be much more lenient.
The circumstances around the Covid-19 crisis mean we’ve had to take a pragmatic approach as a regulator. We have a set of rules, and we apply them consistently to all companies on an equal basis. And 99% of the time it works — until you’re hit with Covid-19. The pandemic has brought on unprecedented circumstances, and the traditional regulatory framework is not designed to deal with crises of extreme proportions.
Investors ask us to be more stringent, and issuers ask us to be much more lenient
Still, as far back as early March, before the lockdown, we began engaging with issuers and sponsors.
The first step was to provide guidance on how to approach important regulatory matters dealing with, among others, the publication of Covid-19 price-sensitive information, the preparation and publication of financial results, considering the Covid-19 impact on international financial reporting standards, and reminding issuers of convening virtual general meetings.
We postponed the effective date of new listings requirements to allow issuers to focus on their business operations.
The JSE was also instrumental in facilitating blanket extensions on the publication of annual and interim financial results, and the payment of distributions by real estate investment trusts (Reits).
In the course of normal operations, the JSE provides guidance to the market on important regulatory matters and in any given year, there will be about a dozen of these guidance notes.
During the lockdown we issued 21 of these notes to assist issuers in managing these extraordinary circumstances.
We have constantly monitored developments, and continue to do so, to ensure that JSE critical service providers, including sponsors, maintain business continuity.
We also work closely with other industry bodies and regulators — including the Financial Sector Conduct Authority, the National Treasury, the SA Reit Association, the Independent Regulatory Board for Auditors, the SA Institute of Chartered Accountants, and the Companies & Intellectual Property Commission — to ensure that all possible approaches are considered to help issuers deal with the impact of the pandemic.
Although some international regulators allowed new capital raisings without shareholder approval, we believe such measures will have a negative impact on shareholders’ rights.
We would argue that the JSE’s various capital-raising measures are flexible and pragmatic, allowing speed to raise capital while still affording shareholders the right to vote in respect of dilution. We have also afforded expedited timeframes for the approval of any capital-raising circulars.
The critical balance we have to maintain is allowing our listed companies to raise capital to remain productive, while recognising shareholders’ rights.
We have also not neglected our social obligations. We recently changed the listings requirements to launch our sustainability segment, where issuers can list and trade social and sustainability bonds, making it easier for companies to list and trade instruments to raise funds for sustainable development.
We believe our regulatory framework is clear and consistent so that companies understand their obligations, shareholders are able to ascertain their rights and protection measures, and investors are empowered to make informed investment decisions.
- Andre Visser is general manager of issuer regulation at the JSE.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.