GREG MILLS: Don’t scrap it, fix it

There was a call in the FM two weeks ago: "Abolish the army." The writer, Tristen Taylor, cited my study on the poor performance and lack of reform of SA’s defence force as a reason for his view. It’s a lazy argument, more philosophical than practical.

One might similarly argue, after all, that any institution needing reform should be abolished.

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) is a reasonable reform target. It has, as my research shows, become fat, old and too inefficient to do its job properly or spend taxpayers’ money wisely. Of the regular force of 76,000 men and women, about 10% are medically fit enough to be deployable. Given the need for rotation and training, this means about 2,000 are effectively available. With critical shortages in doctors, naval engineers, pilots and aircraft technicians, just one of the 11 C-130 transport aircraft is flying, as are five of the 26 Gripen fighter jets bought in the infamous arms deal and fewer than one-third of the 35 Oryx helicopters.

The navy isn’t better off. Just one of three German Type 209 submarines is fully operational, and one of four Meko-class corvettes. The shortage of skills aside, this situation is owing partly to a shortage of money. An underfunded defence force is a liability. And this is due to politics.

One consequence is that the SANDF has been forced to import expensive personnel. There are now hundreds of Cubans, mainly in technical roles, including for the management and maintenance of the ground transport fleet.

These failings also mean we need reservists to bolster the full-time force. At present 13,000 are supporting SANDF regulars on Covid-19 operations, involving emergency engineering services and army hospitals among others. About 160 civilian doctors were recently signed up for this purpose.

Much attention has been focused on the tragic death of Collins Khosa amid allegations of heavy-handedness by SANDF members, but these incidents obscure the thousands of other patrols, roadblocks and support functions carried out without incident.

Still, the list of necessary reforms is long. There is a need for strengthened parliamentary and civilian oversight through the defence secretariat — not the rubber stamp it has become. The SANDF’s burgeoning numbers of generals and admirals must be trimmed, and their BMWs and Mercedes exchanged for Hyundais.

The logic for the SANDF’s existence remains sound, however. A defence force is the ultimate insurance policy against external aggression, whether cyber or physical. If nothing else, Covid has reminded us of the importance of national resilience and the protection of national infrastructure.