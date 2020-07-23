GREG MILLS: Don’t scrap it, fix it
Calls to abolish the army are misguided. But that doesn’t mean there’s not a mountain of problems with it. Instead, we should look to reform it
There was a call in the FM two weeks ago: "Abolish the army." The writer, Tristen Taylor, cited my study on the poor performance and lack of reform of SA’s defence force as a reason for his view. It’s a lazy argument, more philosophical than practical.
One might similarly argue, after all, that any institution needing reform should be abolished.
The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) is a reasonable reform target. It has, as my research shows, become fat, old and too inefficient to do its job properly or spend taxpayers’ money wisely. Of the regular force of 76,000 men and women, about 10% are medically fit enough to be deployable. Given the need for rotation and training, this means about 2,000 are effectively available. With critical shortages in doctors, naval engineers, pilots and aircraft technicians, just one of the 11 C-130 transport aircraft is flying, as are five of the 26 Gripen fighter jets bought in the infamous arms deal and fewer than one-third of the 35 Oryx helicopters.
The navy isn’t better off. Just one of three German Type 209 submarines is fully operational, and one of four Meko-class corvettes. The shortage of skills aside, this situation is owing partly to a shortage of money. An underfunded defence force is a liability. And this is due to politics.
One consequence is that the SANDF has been forced to import expensive personnel. There are now hundreds of Cubans, mainly in technical roles, including for the management and maintenance of the ground transport fleet.
These failings also mean we need reservists to bolster the full-time force. At present 13,000 are supporting SANDF regulars on Covid-19 operations, involving emergency engineering services and army hospitals among others. About 160 civilian doctors were recently signed up for this purpose.
Much attention has been focused on the tragic death of Collins Khosa amid allegations of heavy-handedness by SANDF members, but these incidents obscure the thousands of other patrols, roadblocks and support functions carried out without incident.
Still, the list of necessary reforms is long. There is a need for strengthened parliamentary and civilian oversight through the defence secretariat — not the rubber stamp it has become. The SANDF’s burgeoning numbers of generals and admirals must be trimmed, and their BMWs and Mercedes exchanged for Hyundais.
The logic for the SANDF’s existence remains sound, however. A defence force is the ultimate insurance policy against external aggression, whether cyber or physical. If nothing else, Covid has reminded us of the importance of national resilience and the protection of national infrastructure.
The defence spending breakdown should be 40% salaries, 30% capital and 30% operational. Now it is more like 80:5:15
And there are other supplementary roles, from disaster relief to peacekeeping operations and guarding economic resources. The SANDF does not do any of these as well as it might — but this does not mean these roles are not required. And then there is a question of what sort of country we want to be. While it is only one element of national power, military strength is there to provide a means of diplomatic leverage. As former US secretary of state George Shultz said: "The hard reality is that diplomacy not backed by strength is ineffectual."
How to fix the SANDF is a tough issue, as it involves contentious politics and grubby horse-trading.
There is a budget issue. The defence spending breakdown should, in an ideal world, be 40% salaries, 30% capital and 30% operational. Now it is more like 80:5:15.
One reason there is no money is that the budget is always being cut. Another is the wrong choice of equipment: SA has, for example, supersonic jets when it needs basic transport. And the average age of personnel is over 40 when it should be about 25. Leopards don’t crawl on large tummies.
The SANDF’s key problem is not its existence per se. It’s that it has become a welfare, not warfare, agency. This government seems fearful of putting 50,000 old soldiers out onto the street. Politicians hate hard choices.
Yet if it fails to reform, the SANDF should expect more calls for its disbandment, as resources become scarcer in a post-Covid world.
During the 1990s the defence force mounted a public charm offensive in its emergence from apartheid. Today it has become an introverted, secretive organisation. The SANDF needs to understand what it means to operate in a democracy. Criticism should be an opportunity to engage.
To win public hearts and minds, the SANDF must discard its own prejudices and pigeonholes. SA needs to maintain a worthy and cost-effective military.
Let’s not throw the baby out with the bathwater by confusing the imperative of reform with disbandment.
- Mills heads the Brenthurst Foundation