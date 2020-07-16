MICHAEL KATZ: Why tax incentives won’t work

In the debate about how to restructure the SA economy following the body blows sustained from Covid-19, and the ratings downgrades, we’re beginning to hear some creative thinking — and some ideas that are less commendable.

In many discussions, the topic of tax is a consistent feature.

All too often models are being formulated in which a plethora of tax incentives is mooted as one way to produce growth in the economy, particularly as a pivot for a new manufacturing sector.

Before we consider the pernicious effect of tax incentives, we need to remember that tax is meant to provide revenue to finance necessary government expenditure. During the golden years of our tax system, in the late 1990s and early 2000s, we saw revenue surpluses after financing large amounts of socioeconomic expenditure. It illustrated that first we must collect revenue, before seeking to influence behaviour.

Second, it is most important to have a low general rate of income tax in a world where countries compete for scarce foreign investment dollars. In the tax system, there is no free lunch: every tax incentive must be compensated by an increase in the general tax rate.

Raising SA’s general rate of tax is undesirable for numerous reasons: not only would SA have an uncompetitive tax rate compared to other countries, it would encourage tax evasion and avoidance.

There are also distinct disadvantages of using tax incentives to promote manufacturing activities. For a start, it results in a misallocation of resources. Projects must be viable on a pretax basis, rather than on a post-tax basis.