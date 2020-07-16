MICHAEL KATZ: Why tax incentives won’t work
It’s been a common refrain: put in place more tax incentives to boost SA’s post-Covid economy. It’s not the solution you think
In the debate about how to restructure the SA economy following the body blows sustained from Covid-19, and the ratings downgrades, we’re beginning to hear some creative thinking — and some ideas that are less commendable.
In many discussions, the topic of tax is a consistent feature.
All too often models are being formulated in which a plethora of tax incentives is mooted as one way to produce growth in the economy, particularly as a pivot for a new manufacturing sector.
Before we consider the pernicious effect of tax incentives, we need to remember that tax is meant to provide revenue to finance necessary government expenditure. During the golden years of our tax system, in the late 1990s and early 2000s, we saw revenue surpluses after financing large amounts of socioeconomic expenditure. It illustrated that first we must collect revenue, before seeking to influence behaviour.
Second, it is most important to have a low general rate of income tax in a world where countries compete for scarce foreign investment dollars. In the tax system, there is no free lunch: every tax incentive must be compensated by an increase in the general tax rate.
Raising SA’s general rate of tax is undesirable for numerous reasons: not only would SA have an uncompetitive tax rate compared to other countries, it would encourage tax evasion and avoidance.
There are also distinct disadvantages of using tax incentives to promote manufacturing activities. For a start, it results in a misallocation of resources. Projects must be viable on a pretax basis, rather than on a post-tax basis.
In any event, businesspeople who would have invested in new projects without receiving a tax incentive will now get it — it’s an entirely unnecessary cost to the fiscus.
Another argument is that a concession in favour of any single tax lobby encourages other tax lobbies to claim concessions.
As Krister Anderson writes in Fiscal Policies in Economies in Transition, a tax system of special rules creates uncertainty: "The perceived fairness of the system will almost certainly be questioned and activity in the underground economy could increase … governments may be forced to implement the second-best solution."
Incentives also lead to an increase in the cost of tax administration. This happens because, whenever a provision is made in the legislation for a particular activity, it becomes necessary to determine on each occasion where that activity falls. This can lead to disputes between Sars, flying in the face of the imperative to decrease the costs of tax compliance.
Moreover, experience shows that tax incentives are often abused — a further loss to the fiscus.
For all these reasons, it’s clear that tax incentives undermine a country’s tax base, and it’s inappropriate to use the revenue side of the budget to encourage behaviour.
Rather, it’s better to focus on using the expenditure side of the budget for this. For example, extending a subsidy to a business has the advantages that it can be closely monitored, the cost can be kept within a limit and it more directly achieves the objective.
In particular, legislation that provides tax incentives to create new jobs won’t work, because it doesn’t disaggregate the cost of the incentive, and the number of jobs created. Experience shows the cost of each new job can be huge. There are more effective and less costly ways to create new jobs.
So what really can be the role of tax in SA’s post-Covid world?
Well, a wiser use of tax would be to strive for a low general tax rate, expanding the tax base by removing excessive incentives, deductions and preferences, and make sure we have better tax administration and collection. And, hopefully, the tax base will also be enhanced by a growing economy.
- Katz is chair of ENSafrica