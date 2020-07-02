MICHAEL KATZ: Trade carefully

An economy undergoing severe distress poses very specific challenges to directors and senior managers.

Perhaps the most important of these challenges is the necessity to avoid trading recklessly — which threatens to expose these directors to claims of personal liability.

It’s an imperative grounded in section 22(1) of the Companies Act, which says that "a company must not carry on its business recklessly, with gross negligence, with intent to defraud any person or for any fraudulent purpose".

Any director or manager who breaches this can be held liable for any loss, damage or costs sustained by the company

But this liability extends further. If a company goes into liquidation, directors also face personal liability should it be found that it was trading recklessly before it was liquidated. And this is a strict liability, in that there needn’t be any direct link between the reckless trading and the loss.

As many companies battle to keep their heads above water in the pandemic, it’s critical that director and managers learn exactly what constitutes reckless trading. Helpfully, a number of cases have pinned it down for us.

In Fourie v Newton, a 2010 case which revolved around directors’ responsibilities in the collapse of newsagent CNA, the court restated the principles of reckless trading. It is this:

Gross negligence is necessary, rather than just mere negligence;

An honest but mistaken view that a company wasn’t trading recklessly won’t negate liability, if a reasonable person wouldn’t have had that view;

Acting recklessly consists of a failure to give consideration to the consequences of your actions.