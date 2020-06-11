STEFANO MARANI: An open letter to André de Ruyter

Dear Sir, your job is not an enviable one. The dependable supply of energy will remain one of SA’s most significant economic variables — and a political bone of contention — for the foreseeable future.

Your decisions as Eskom CEO are likely to attract criticism regardless of their outcomes, and I wish you the best in your efforts. But I would like to put forward a suggestion that could add value to Eskom, its customers and its ultimate shareholders, the people of SA.

Our economy is one of the worst emitters globally of greenhouse gases as measured per unit of GDP — we are fifth in the world according to the World Bank, ahead of all other countries in Brics (Brazil, Russia, India and China). Despite this, adopting cleaner forms of energy has been met by formidable resistance, with those opposed to it citing reasons ranging from job losses in the coal industry to the high price of renewables.

It is not my intention in this letter to debate these reasons, but rather to offer a solution that could pave the way for bringing more renewables on line.

Environmental, social and corporate governance (ESG) concerns are growing rapidly throughout the world. SA is not exempt from this shift.

But the challenge for many businesses is meeting their ESG obligations when a significant portion of their input is coal-based electricity.

It stands to reason that many of these companies would happily pay a premium to use power infrastructure if they could show that a portion of the power they were buying came from cleaner sources. Extending the free-market principle, this creates an opportunity for Eskom to increase capacity and revenue quickly, and for many ESG-conscious companies (and private individuals) to support renewables by buying electricity that is carbon neutral.

The generation of power from renewables is highly predictable. Eskom will at any given time know, with a high degree of certainty, how much power will be generated from the various renewable energy independent power producers (Reipps).

It could comfortably auction a proportion of these watt-hours through an online portal to the highest bidders at a premium to the standard tariffs for the next calendar year, and issue the successful bidders with a certificate verifying the watt-hours purchased as being from clean sources and hence exempt from carbon tax.