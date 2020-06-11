SINDI ZILWA: Why black business still can’t breathe

The US is in crisis. The volcano simmering under the land of milk and honey has erupted due to the brutal attack by a white policeman, Derek Chauvin, on an unarmed black man, George Floyd. Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck for six minutes and three seconds while Floyd protested that "I can’t breathe." Floyd then fell inert, yet Chauvin kept his knee on him for another two minutes and 43 seconds before standing up, as if to say: "Another one down."

In a moving eulogy for Floyd, the Rev Al Sharpton spoke of various scenarios where black people have been "kneeled on" by white people. It sparked tears for those who thought their lack of success was due to an inherent inability to succeed, a lack of intelligence, or overambition. Sharpton was clear: this failure was really because of the knees on their necks.

This struck a raw nerve. I felt such pain when I reflected on the first decade of SA’s democracy, with its high hopes of an inclusive economy and the black business people whose work dominated headlines and were a source of inspiration for many. I thought of the black professionals whose ambition to excel was short-lived.

Back then, the notion of an inclusive economy was in the air — you could breathe it. Sadly, 26 years later, I see none of those stars. Even magazines like Enterprise and Tribute, which featured them, were suffocated into liquidation or closure.

The truth is, the knees on their necks suffocated them. Their pleas for help went unanswered because no-one was empathetic, no-one understood what they meant when they said: "I can’t breathe."

Listening to Sharpton, I cried as I wondered what success would have looked like for SA had there been no knees on the necks of these people, and what we could have become.