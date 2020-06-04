DENNIS DAVIS: Why a wealth tax won’t work

No economy, whatever its growth path before Covid-19, is immune to the pandemic. But sadly not all economies are equal.

SA did not enter Covid 19 in robust economic health. The government’s own predictions luminously illustrated that the economy was already in the casualty ward. The 2020 budget (now irrelevant) predicted GDP growth of 0.9%, 1.3% and 1.6% over the next three fiscal years. Given an unemployment rate of 29% at the time, and with the government clueless as to how to accelerate growth, these figures painted a bleak future.

Then Covid-19 arrived. Now we’ll be fortunate to escape with a GDP decline of –7% and a tax loss of R300bn, compared to the 2020 budgeted figure. The tax collapse spells disaster for the state’s ability to maintain safety nets for millions.

The turnaround of the SA Revenue Service (Sars) under the leadership of Edward Kieswetter and a group of dedicated Sars officials may cushion some of the decline as it recovers after a period of institutional degradation. But this will not be sufficient to mitigate the huge decline of revenue.

The possibility of tax reform now is limited. As the Davis tax committee reported, while a wealth tax would add to the legitimacy of the tax system in a country with such vast inequality, it would require significant institutional capacity that can’t just be switched on like a light. It would require a dedicated team with the capacity to acquire detailed information about high net worth taxpayers, some of whom hold funds offshore through trusts, some of whom are adept at nondisclosure, and the details of many of whom Sars does not have on file. Steps should be put in place to make this happen — but it will take time.