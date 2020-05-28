TRACEY DAVIES: Virtual AGMs: a nice idea, but …

Ironically, this totally inadequate AGM format appears to be the unintended result of shareholder concerns that virtual AGMs would diminish shareholders’ interests. For years, UK institutional investors have resisted backing legislation that would allow for fully electronic meetings, arguing that physical AGMs are invaluable opportunities to raise particular concerns with the board in a public forum.

While SA shareholders are spared the confusion about the legality of virtual AGMs, there are legitimate concerns that corporate boards will use the format to exert greater control over participants — and questions — than they are able to in a physical meeting.

SA companies have had to adapt quickly to the new circumstances. Alexander Forbes held the country’s first virtual AGM on March 31, with no reported hitches.

Sabvest shareholders had to cast their votes and ask questions in writing before its meeting, rendering shareholder participation rather moot, especially as participants struggled to secure access to the meeting. It is unlikely the Sabvest meeting constituted an AGM for the purposes of the Companies Act, which requires "concurrent communication without an intermediary".

MTN’s AGM on May 21 was a "closed session for shareholders only", so journalists and observers were unable to dial in.

Nedbank’s AGM on May 22 was slick, despite the odd technical glitch and some confusion about the use of more than one platform to access the meeting. Shareholder questions were read out by the company secretary and answered by members of the board.

While good enough in the circumstances, this is no substitute for the interaction that an in-person AGM provides. Other participants cannot see the questioners or their reaction to the board’s response, and there is certainly no opportunity for rebuttal or clarification, which most boards make hard enough even in an in-person meeting.

A more inclusive future?

Large institutional fund managers in SA rarely play an active role at AGMs. Their future format, therefore, rests in the hands of shareholder activists, who will need to ensure that virtual AGMs are not used to shut down difficult questions, or "difficult" shareholders.

Virtual meetings have the potential to vastly broaden shareholder participation, and this is a big plus. But once Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted, companies must revert to a more inclusive form of hybrid AGM. They must allow for participation by a broad range of interested parties, including by the millions of beneficial shareholders who wish to attend virtually, while also providing for the accountability that comes with physical presence.