XHANTI PAYI: Low-hanging fruit in SA’s agriculture sector

In "Africa’s Path to Growth: Sector by Sector", published in 2010, global consultancy McKinsey argues for a sectoral approach to development in Africa.

It notes, however, that the continent’s agro-ecological potential is far larger than its output — as are its food needs. "While more than one-quarter of the world’s arable land lies in this continent, it generates only 10% of global agricultural output," the authors argue. "So there is huge potential for growth in a sector now expanding only moderately, at a rate of 2%-5% a year. "

A decade after the publication of the article, agricultural economist Wandile Sihlobo expounds on this approach in Finding Common Ground: Land, Equity & Agriculture, in which he speaks directly and incisively to SA’s specific issues.

In this, his first book, Sihlobo lends important insights on how we can foster employment by looking at agriculture not as one uniform conglomeration of crops and livestock but as subsectors that represent particular opportunities.

First, Sihlobo makes the point that investment is important if we are to reap the employment benefits of the agriculture sector. He prefaces this with a deep and nuanced discussion of the thorny issues of land ownership in SA.

Second, he takes the discussion to a practical level, referring to underutilised land in the former homelands, as well as subsectors that could deliver results.

Sihlobo argues that, using the goals of the National Development Plan, which set out to target "labour-intensive sectors" of the economy, we should focus on horticulture and field crops, which employ two-thirds of SA’s primary agriculture labour force. Again, this is a clear and practical way of thinking about the sectors of the economy.