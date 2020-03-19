ROBERT APPELBAUM: Actually, state capture amnesty would work

Last week, Open Secrets director Hennie van Vuuren castigated our proposal for a conditional amnesty for state capture in this magazine. His argument requires a reply.

Van Vuuren argues that our proposal doesn’t merit proper consideration because our motives are somewhat suspect. Our paper was written by four people — including two advocates and a senior attorney. Yet he argues that our judgment is flawed because one of us once described Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "down to earth". He maligns our character to cast our proposal as "odious". But in so far as his critique passes beyond the polemic of personal attack, his arguments are logically flawed.

Van Vuuren argues that amnesties invariably favour the rich over the poor. This is empty rhetoric. As always, what effect any amnesty has on the poor depends both on its factual context and the terms of the amnesty. The 2.7-million beneficiaries of the immigration amnesty for undocumented migrants under the US’s 1986 Immigration Reform & Control Act might disagree that every amnesty prejudices the poor.

If anything, the alternative to our amnesty proposal — mechanically persisting with overdue attempts at prosecuting state capture beneficiaries — favours the lawyered rich, who can engage in Stalingrad-style delay tactics, over the poor.

Certainly, the experience of the botched Estina dairy farm prosecution doesn’t leave us hopeful that the state’s faltering attempts to hold the beneficiaries of state capture accountable will yield effective results including the expeditious recovery of stolen funds.

Van Vuuren also argues that a financial amnesty in Hong Kong in the 1970s didn’t work because today the city is a node of corruption. He cites the fact that Transnet’s decision to buy 1,064 locomotives was facilitated through Hong Kong and one of its banks, HSBC (which is actually headquartered in London.) But to suggest that Hong Kong’s experience with amnesty was ineffective is to ignore a vast body of research. These studies show that after the amnesty, corruption in Hong Kong declined.

Its multifaceted approach to fighting corruption left an enduring legacy. Transparency International’s corruption perception index 2019 puts Hong Kong at 16th of 180 countries. SA, by contrast, is 70th.