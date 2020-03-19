DEON GOUWS: This time it’s no different

It also illustrates the power of compounding — the most powerful force in the universe, Albert Einstein reportedly called it.

It’s useful to stand still at a time like this and reflect on what equity investing really means.

Unless you’re a day trader, buying shares on the stock market should never be seen as a "bet" on the likelihood that the price will go up over any short timeframe. Warren Buffett famously teaches us that we should always think about investing in terms of acquiring a piece of a business for the longer term. And if you were happy to buy any business only a few weeks ago, at a price which presumably represented decent value at the time, why should you pay any attention to what a volatile "Mr Market" may be prepared to pay for your interest on a daily basis when he happens to wake up with a cough a short while later?

Think of it this way: stock markets enable you to invest alongside the founders of the greatest businesses in the world. If you buy into their companies, you effectively get the likes of Bill Gates and Elon Musk, as well as the teams reporting to them, to work for you on a 24/7 basis.

You thus stand to benefit from all their creativity, foresight, hunger, drive, long hours, business acumen and management skills.

None of this changes when there’s a global pandemic; on the contrary, entrepreneurs such as those mentioned are already thinking of prospective solutions and how they could benefit from them.

Just imagine the riches that will accrue to those who manage to roll out the first coronavirus vaccine.

By investing in equities, you back the forces of human endeavour, animal spirits, free markets and entrepreneurship. Over time, this powerful cocktail will always lead to economic growth and positive returns, even if some blips occur along the way.

The biggest danger to investors’ wealth is never the next correction or bear market, but their own behaviour when one of these events inevitably happens. Will they blink at the bottom, sell out at what proves to be exactly the wrong time, and end up suffering the inevitable opportunity cost as a consequence?

It is easy to say things like this when the mood is bullish and equities are trading at or near record highs. But every now and then, our resolve is tested and this point really comes into focus. The past few weeks have clearly been such a time.

The stellar 120-year returns quoted earlier have been achieved over a period that included two world wars, the Great Depression, the assassination of a US president, a major oil crisis, September 11, the global financial crisis, and the Spanish Flu as well as a number of other pandemics.

And of course there have been several booms and busts along the way. But longer-term investors have always been rewarded for their patience.

Why should it be any different this time?

