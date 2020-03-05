THE GLOBAL INVESTOR
JEAN PIERRE VERSTER: No smooth sailing for cruise line shares
Does the drop in cruise line shares represent an attractive opportunity for the long-term investor?
05 March 2020 - 05:00
The coronavirus is having a detrimental impact on the travel and tourism sector, with thousands of flights and hotel bookings already cancelled.
Shares in airlines, hotels and cruise lines have fallen sharply over the past month. Interestingly, out of these the cruise line sector has fallen the most — so does this drop represent an attractive opportunity for the long-term investor?
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now