XHANTI PAYI: Rethinking labour

We are still in denial about the rapid changes in the way we live, and the dramatic effects they are having on the future of work.

Those who are unconvinced need only look at retailer Massmart’s announcement this week that it may slash 1,440 jobs, as it shuts 34 stores in a bid to address underperformance.

Indeed, we are unprepared because we have either been distracted or looking the wrong way.

Cast your mind back to the protests in 2011 against Walmart buying a stake in Massmart. Mostly, the concern was that Walmart would destroy local industry by buying cheaper goods outside the country. Thus, an international firm was understood to mean imports and therefore the destruction of local manufacturing and industry.

In 2011, Cosatu argued: "It is possible for Walmart, given its massive size, [to] force its suppliers to lower prices in its quest to be seen as benefiting consumers through lower prices, with disastrous consequences [for] jobs in the companies supplying Walmart."

So, as one of the conditions for greenlighting the takeover, Walmart agreed to set up a supplier development fund to "respond to the threat of loss of employment and sales by local suppliers as a result of potential displacement by way of imports".

The fund seemed to address Cosatu’s concerns. In 2016, research conducted by the Competition Commission concluded that it "has facilitated the entry and expansion of [small enterprises] in the agriculture and manufacturing sectors. It has also positively contributed to job creation and local procurement."

The study also concluded that "the fund has contributed to the achievement of both competition and industrial policy objectives, as contained in the public interest provisions of the Competition Act".