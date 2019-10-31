AJEN SITA: Audit profession needs a new compact
Corporate collapses, corruption scandals and dubious clients have thrown questions about the value and integrity of auditing into sharp relief
It’s no exaggeration to say that SA’s audit profession has been in a quagmire for the past two years. Corporate collapses, corruption scandals and dubious clients have thrown questions about the value and integrity of auditing into sharp relief. And rightly so.
The question is, how will the industry urgently respond to this? How, in other words, can it restore its credibility?
I believe there are a number of steps that can be taken.
For a start, one of the problems is the overconcentration of audit providers in SA. This hinders competition, which will ultimately make audits stronger, and doesn’t give clients the choice they need.
So first, we need an acceleration in the number of black CAs in the profession. Already there are initiatives like the Thuthuka Education Upliftment Fund, which aims to grow the number of black CAs, but this must be given greater priority.
It’s encouraging that most large firms have a level 1 broad-based BEE rating and are led by black CEOs. But more should be done.
Second, there needs to be a greater degree of partnering with smaller firms. We have to find new, creative ways to bring smaller firms into the ecosystem.
My firm, EY, for example, has signed a nonexclusive agreement with 100% black female-owned Motlanalo Inc to provide access to training and an opportunity to partner on large private sector audits. And it seems to be working: Motlanalo Inc has already doubled its size in the past 12 months.
We’re also taking other steps to boost the independence of auditors. For one thing, we’ve already adopted mandatory audit firm rotation.
We also believe firms should publish an annual transparency report, detailing the results of their quality checks and improvement plans.
The audit profession needs a new compact. It cannot on its own solve the problems it created
This would help the firms to be transparent not just with the firms they audit, but with society at large.
Underpinning all of these initiatives, however, must be a solid foundation of impeccable ethics. Without that, every other initiative aimed at boosting credibility will be worthless.
Money and self-interest must be trumped by professionalism. And a greater adherence to the existing code of professional conduct must be encouraged. There are numerous ways to do this, such as improving the curriculum for student accountants, annual learning by qualified accountants, and a well-resourced membership body and regulator to deal with those who break the rules.
At EY we do frequent surveys of our internal culture and ethics, which we believe provides an early warning system of potential problems. It’s an initiative that should be a regulatory requirement for SA.
Our firm is a participant in the new SA Auditing Profession Trust Initiative, which is designed to bring the profession together to find lasting solutions to the current crisis.
One of the standout observations so far is that the audit side of the chartered accountancy profession does not have an effective vehicle to bring it together to deal with trust, audit quality and ethics.We are now researching global models to close the glaring gap.
Finally, a new spirit of collaboration needs to be struck with regulator Irba to modernise the inspections process to ensure timely reviews. We need a joint approach to rebuilding confidence.
If you look overseas, you see other quantitative measures being used to gauge the quality of audits. These include the ratio of time spent on audits by senior versus junior staff, for example. Seen together, these indicators provide new insights about how high-quality audits are achieved.
As a final word, the audit profession needs a new compact. It cannot on its own solve the problems it created.
We need everyone — the firms, the business community, regulators, government and civil society — to chart our new course.
• Sita is CEO and Africa region managing partner at EY