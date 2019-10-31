AJEN SITA: Audit profession needs a new compact

It’s no exaggeration to say that SA’s audit profession has been in a quagmire for the past two years. Corporate collapses, corruption scandals and dubious clients have thrown questions about the value and integrity of auditing into sharp relief. And rightly so.

The question is, how will the industry urgently respond to this? How, in other words, can it restore its credibility?

I believe there are a number of steps that can be taken.

For a start, one of the problems is the overconcentration of audit providers in SA. This hinders competition, which will ultimately make audits stronger, and doesn’t give clients the choice they need.

So first, we need an acceleration in the number of black CAs in the profession. Already there are initiatives like the Thuthuka Education Upliftment Fund, which aims to grow the number of black CAs, but this must be given greater priority.

It’s encouraging that most large firms have a level 1 broad-based BEE rating and are led by black CEOs. But more should be done.

Second, there needs to be a greater degree of partnering with smaller firms. We have to find new, creative ways to bring smaller firms into the ecosystem.

My firm, EY, for example, has signed a nonexclusive agreement with 100% black female-owned Motlanalo Inc to provide access to training and an opportunity to partner on large private sector audits. And it seems to be working: Motlanalo Inc has already doubled its size in the past 12 months.

We’re also taking other steps to boost the independence of auditors. For one thing, we’ve already adopted mandatory audit firm rotation.

We also believe firms should publish an annual transparency report, detailing the results of their quality checks and improvement plans.