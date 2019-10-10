KGALEMA MOTLANTHE: Many minds, and a single focus

This weekend the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation (KMF) will host leaders from all sections of society to deliberate the issues affecting SA in an attempt to identify remedial interventions.

Launched in June 2018, this event has come to be known as the KMF’s Drakensberg Inclusive Growth Forum. Participants were driven by the urgency of the situation and the desire to chart a path of renewed hope for SA.

It was not surprising that the issues identified as malignant to our society included the state of the economy; high unemployment, affecting mainly the youth; the need to strengthen the state and improve efficiency; and lack of proper strategic planning in delivering services, particularly at local government level.

It is in the local government sphere that the basic needs of our people such as shelter, security, water, sanitation and electricity must be satisfied. Poor service delivery gives rise to the restlessness that characterises most of our communities today. This restlessness is an expression of the frustrations experienced by communities about the quality of service they receive from municipalities.

I truly believe these frustrations are justified. The delivery failures can reasonably be put down to systemic deficiencies in the service ethic of municipalities as well as performance incompetence. So the problem is to a large extent behavioural and institutional.

This weekend there will again be a coming together of various stakeholders such as subject-matter experts; public officials, including ministers, premiers and executive mayors; former ministers; politicians; government officials; executives of state-owned companies; international opinion makers; and representatives of civil society, trade unions, youth, women and the private sector.