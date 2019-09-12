PAUL DUNNE: Riding rhodium’s rally

Forget palladium. Rhodium — considered the rarest and most valuable precious metal in the world — has pulled off a 78% rally in price this year alone. It’s now trading at $4,400 an ounce and some analysts have begun eyeing its former record high of $10,000.

This is important for SA and the country’s platinum group metals (PGM) miners, because most of the world’s rhodium emanates from our bushveld orebodies.

The name rhodium comes from the Greek word rhodon, meaning rose, because of the rose-red colour of the metal’s salts.

It’s the lesser-known part of the PGM group; its sister metals include platinum and palladium.

Rhodium has a very special application when it comes to human health. It is used extensively in the automotive sector to control the emissions of nitrous oxide (NOx) gases. NOx is one of the greenhouse gases responsible for climate change.

The latest round of environmental legislation in Europe, China and India is focused heavily on the NOx gases, and this is creating a significant demand pull, leading to higher prices.

Unsurprisingly, the recent price rise has had a positive impact on the basket price that miners receive, boosting profits.

While rhodium is some way off its previous highs, palladium scorched to a record $1,613.50 an ounce in March this year. That’s helped PGM miners out of an eight-year share price decline, though the platinum mining index, at 42.7, is still a considerable way off its 2011 peak of 87.7.

It has to be stressed, however, that our sector is not out of the woods just yet. The damage done to balance sheets will take some time to fix.