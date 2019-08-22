QUINTON IVAN: Offshore heaven?

Warren Buffett frequently uses the concept of the "circle of competence" to illustrate the importance of staying focused. This also applies to capital allocation decisions.

Despite building formidable businesses in a closed domestic economy before 1994, many SA management teams seem to feel that the grass is greener elsewhere. This led many of them to expand offshore, usually by acquisition — mostly with disastrous consequences for shareholders. And it was pervasive: virtually every major life insurer and bank bought some business outside SA.

True, there is the odd success story, but this is the exception — not the rule.

Woolworths spent R21.4bn buying Australian chain David Jones in 2014, equal to nearly a third of its market capitalisation. Even though SA retailers have a dismal track record in Australia — like Pick n Pay with Franklins, or Truworths with Sportsgirl — investors backed Woolworths senior management.

The rationale for buying David Jones sounded compelling. For a start, it had been undermanaged for several years and basic retail discipline had slipped. Also, the underinvestment in IT systems meant it lagged its peers in online retail, and there was a chance to improve its margin by selling private-label brands. Woolworths believed it could get an uplift of between A$130m and A$170m a year in earnings — significant, considering David Jones was generating just A$143m operating profit.

Initially after the deal, profitability improved at David Jones. Margins expanded and nearly a fifth of the purchase price was recouped when it sold its Market Street property in Sydney to the Scentre Group for A$360m.

Then trading took a turn for the worse in 2017. Australia’s retail environment deteriorated, leading retailers to discount heavily. At the same time, the private-label products failed to resonate with the David Jones consumer.

It meant Woolworths senior management and other SA managers became increasingly involved in the daily running of David Jones, at the expense of the (also struggling) SA operation.

David Jones’s profitability fell to A$102m, 29% down since 2014. This weighed heavily on Woolworths, which impaired David Jones by A$712m (R6.9bn) in 2018 — effectively writing off a third of its initial investment.