SANDY MCGREGOR: Decoding Trump’s trade war

There’ve been many confusing articles about the impact of the US-China trade war. One way to gain perspective is to consider what happened after the depression of the 1930s, when world trade imploded for more than a decade.

A major contributor to this calamity was America’s Smoot-Hawley Tariff Act, which imposed draconian duties on imports into the US. Economists implored President Herbert Hoover not to sign it — he ignored them.

Much of the support for those tariffs came from constituencies similar to those who now support President Donald Trump. But the Tariff Act was a disaster: the world sank into a mire of tit-for-tat tariff retaliation. Trade imploded.

Only after 1945, and a new generation of political leaders, would this be addressed. Critically, there was now widespread support within the US for participation in a new world order, in which reducing tariffs was a priority.

The first round of tariff negotiations in 1947 was followed by seven more rounds, ending in 1994. Over 47 years, average tariffs fell from 22% to 5%. Countries such as Singapore and South Korea used export-led growth to develop into modern, wealthy societies. Since 1990, globalisation has lifted more than 2-billion people out of poverty.

It was a thriving system — until Trump, whose world view harks back to the isolationism that was a central US political feature before World War 2.

Trump does not accept that the US should be subject to an international consensus with which he does not agree. And he has a mercantilist view of the economy, which is at odds with the paradigm of globalisation.

In a global economy, it is of little importance whether a country runs a current account surplus or deficit. Trade balances are a manifestation of different nations’ saving habits. Germans, for instance, who save a lot, have a large current account surplus. Americans, who save little, have a trade deficit.

However, this comfortable proposition is not accepted by mercantilists, who view each nation in isolation.

From Trump’s viewpoint, America’s trade deficit is a vulnerability that gives other nations the power to tell America what to do. He sees its trade imbalance as the outcome of a system stacked against US business. He believes that the US must, at the least, have a balanced current account. Above all, he wants to put US interests first, and is unwilling to conform to an international consensus or promote global prosperity.