HAROON BHORAT: Minimum-wage gamble

Minimum wages are generally viewed as an important instrument in worker protection and wage support. In an ideal world, a minimum wage helps to reduce poverty as well as inequality.

Indeed, for the majority of countries, adopting some form of minimum-wage legislation has now become a standard tool of labour-market policy. More recently, in developed economies where debates about rising inequality are receiving increased attention, the minimum wage has gained attention as a mechanism for offsetting widening income disparities, alongside other measures such as raising taxes on higher earners.

SA, no stranger to minimum-wage policy, is following suit with the adoption of a national minimum wage (NMW), which has been effective since January 2019, in the hope that it will raise wages for millions of workers.

Prior to the NMW, there was a system of minimum-wage rules in some sectors.

The government has used this regime to boost earnings for low-paid workers in vulnerable sectors for almost two decades. But unlike the new NMW, these sectoral determinations set different minimum wages in specific sectors characterised by low wages and limited union coverage. This left more organised industries to set their own wages, through bargaining councils.