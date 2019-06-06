HEINRICH BÖHMKE: The role of lawyers in state capture

The country is in the midst of a judicial reckoning after a decade of corruption so insidious that an entire state was placed at its service.

If the Zondo commission is not mere spectacle, this should mean orange will be the new Armani for many politicians. But the limitation of anticorruption crusades is that, after the beneficiaries go to jail, the infrastructure for a repeat performance remains in place.

Happily, some enablers of state capture, for example PR companies like Bell Pottinger and auditors like KPMG, have had their comeuppance. Yet the actions of lawyers, without whom not a fraction of the damage could have been done, has gone unremarked.

Lawyers should, of course, be free to take on any client, no matter their notoriety. But professional ethics also apply. Lawyers must avoid conflicts of interest and they mustn’t overreach in setting fees or let their trust accounts be used as a conduit for schemes. Lawyers also shouldn’t connive to substantiate witch-hunts or whitewashes, and they shouldn’t facilitate crimes.

Have lawyers lived up to this?

Lord Peter Hain, for one, thinks Hogan Lovells has not. He accuses the firm of facilitating state capture at the SA Revenue Service. Adding to that claim is the fact that a former partner, Brian Biebuyck, has been comprehensively Agrizzied at the Zondo commission for his work for Bosasa. Hogan Lovells says it is appalled by the allegations. But whether it is appalled enough by the fees Biebuyck earned to renounce them is a question that has no-one holding their breath.

Former head of the Independent Police Investigative Unit Robert McBride also alleged that a "flawed" report by Werksmans legitimised a groundless case against him by state capturers. Werksmans disputes this claim, and argues it was at the "forefront of fighting corruption and state capture".