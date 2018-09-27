DAVID MAYNIER: Reform is killing recovery

All of us remember the sense of renewal, revitalisation and progress following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s election, and the "new path" of economic growth, employment and transformation.

However, within just six months the veneer of Ramaphosa as the master negotiator, who plays the long game and who has everything under control, so popular in business circles, was shattered as the economy slipped into recession.

Writing to President Franklin D Roosevelt during the Great Depression, John Maynard Keynes warned that he was engaged in a "double task" of recovery and reform, and that even "wise and necessary" reform could "impede and complicate" recovery.

Well, that is exactly what has happened as the "double task" of reform and recovery has been bungled, with reform being allowed to impede and complicate recovery in SA.

We do need a debate on land reform, and we do need to right what was a terrible wrong, but triggering a debate about land reform without compensation now was a mistake because it will impede and complicate recovery.

What is worse is that the debate about land expropriation has less to do with righting a wrong than it has to do with trying to co-opt fake revolutionaries who wear overalls on the outside and designer clothes on the inside.

The biggest obstacle to recovery, to a large extent, is Ramaphosa himself.

The president does not appear to have any authentic ideas of his own on the economy or, if he does, he does not share them.